Premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus + in July 2022: series, movies and documentaries

If you are one of those who have access to the television service Movistar Plus+, surely you want to know what is new on the platform we are talking about. Well, we show you the most interesting thing that you will be able to enjoy now that we are in summer. There is good news in series and .

One of the novelties that will surely catch your attention and that will allow you to have a good time is the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. This new installment of the Marvel hero has unexpected twists where you can fully enjoy everything this arachnid character does accompanied, among others, by Doctor Strange. A film full of effects and action that is ideal for when you have free time. You can see it on July 8.

There is also a very interesting series that premieres on the VOD service we are talking about. This is called The cleaner and it arrives on July 25. The plot in which the life of a person whose job it is to eliminate all the remains of crime scenes is narrated, will take you to a world where everything is unexpected and that will make you laugh much more than you can think.

The rest of the premieres on Movistar Plus + in July 2022

We leave you below the rest of the new options that land on the television service that Telefónica has and that, for sure, will ensure that you have a good time for more than a while wherever you go holidays. They are the following:

Series

Grace: Season Two on July 15

Finding a life in Brooklyn: second season on July 29

Films

Last night in Soho: July 1

Three floors: July 12

Love in its place: July 15 (7/15)

Fireheart: July 16

Near you: July 19

Years of drought: July 22

The Dark Daughter: July 23

Little Queen: July 26

Inexorable: July 27

The last look: July 30

Video Kill the Radio Star: July 1

Jeremy Thomas, a life of cinema: July 7

Crimes: new season on July 11

The Londongrad Murders: July 11

Dynasty: Season Two on July 12

The Last Dinosaurs with David Attenborough: July 13

The mountain range of dreams: July 14

Chernobyl declassified: July 21

River: July 21

David Attenborough and the Prehistoric Mammoth: July 27

Kiko Poison. Only in Seville: July 28

Jamie Lee Curtis: July 29