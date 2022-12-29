Premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus+ in January 2023: all the series and movies

If you are one of those who has access to television Movistar, we are going to tell you about the premieres that you will be able to enjoy for the month of January 2023, both in terms of movies and in the series that are new. The former are more numerous, as is usual on the Voonze platform.

The series that opens in its first season (and supposedly the only one) is Litvinenko. It shows how the real story of the Russian spy supposedly poisoned was because he left his country aside. With a David Tennant -which doesn’t matter where you put him- as the main actor, he always plays a great role-, surely you will enjoy the intensity that comes from this creation that arrives at the service on January 11.

Among the many films that premiere in January 2023 on Movistar Plus+, the one that is possibly the most entertaining for the whole family is Jurassic Park Dominion. With the three leading actors from the first, along with the current ones in the saga, the special effects are kept at a high level and the action is everywhere. A good way to spend the afternoon at home surrounded by dinosaurs… some that They have never been seen on screen. You can enjoy it on the 13th.

Everything that comes to Movistar Plus+ in January 2023

Next, we show you all you need to keep in mind among the series and films that reach the Voonze platform and that, the truth is, for the month of January 2023 it has everything and for everyone. Surely with the scheduled premieres you will not get bored for a day:

Series

Happy Valley: Season 3 premieres on January 3

Your Honor: season two premieres on January 13

Supernormal: premiere of the second season on January 26

Films

Three thousand years waiting for you: premiere on January 1

Las gentiles: premiere on January 3

By the hair, a story of self-esteem: premiere on January 6

Mr. Wain: premiere on January 7

30 nights with my ex: premiere on January 9

The diner: premiere on January 9

Eyes of fire: premiere on January 14