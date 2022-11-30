Premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus+ in December 2022: series and films

- Advertisement -

One of the platforms with the largest number of users in Spain is Movistar Plus+. Well, the most interesting news that it plans to release in December 2022 is already known. We tell you both the series and the movies that you should not miss to enjoy your subscription to the fullest.

The month that is about to start has a large number of premieres in terms of movies and, one of the ones that fits perfectly with the Christmas dates, is that you can see the action movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is one of the best that Marvel has released in recent times and has the collaboration of Doctor Strange. A lot of tension, fun and a creation for the whole family on December 8 as a novelty.

- Advertisement -

There is no shortage of series for December 2022 as a premiere on Movistar Plus+. Possibly, the most striking thing is the arrival of a special chapter of The cleaner. It consists of a good number of chapters that are independent and tells the story of a cleaner who faces particularly bloody jobs and in which everything happens to him. Created by and starring comedian Greg Davies, it’s a great way to have some fun in front of the TV.

More premieres on Movistar Plus+ in December 2022

Without further ado, we leave you the list of new options that you should not miss throughout the month that is close to arriving and the year 2022 ends. Due to its good quality and quantity, you will surely find something that especially catches your attention. This is the most notable on the platform:

Series

Easy: premiere on December 1

Happy Valley: premieres of the first and second season on December 15

More or less: premiere of the second season on December 16

Ghosts: premiere of a special chapter for Christmas day

Films

Downton Abbey: A New Age: Premiere December 2

The unbearable weight of a huge talent: premiere on December 9

Red Rocket: Premiere December 11

Beautiful Minds: Premiere December 14

The test: premiere on December 16

The Battle of Changjin Lake: Premiere December 17

Korean War: Premiere December 18

Inu-oh: premiere on December 20

The Turtle Maneuver: premiere on December 21

The tailor of the mafia: premiere on December 23

Silent Night: premiere on December 24

The mediator: premiere on December 30