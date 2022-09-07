Premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus + in August 2022: series and movies

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who have access to the streaming video service Movistar Plus+ surely you want to know what you can see as new on the platform in the month of August 2022. We are going to show you everything that is interesting and that will allow you to fully enjoy the well-deserved vacations you are enjoying.

Among what lands as a novelty this new month that is about to start, you will find and series that are quite interesting. One of the first that draws attention is Camera cafe, the movie. This is an adaptation of the well-known television series that was a success at the time. With a cast in which few of its original protagonists are missing (there are some added), you can enjoy this film on August 10.

If what you want is to start with a new series, the one we recommend you not to miss is City on a Hill. Starring the always effective Kevin Bacon, its broadcast begins on August 30. It is a full-fledged thriller where what happens in Boston’s high society is narrated, where everything is much more complex than it seems and, the ending, is one of the most surprising of this year 2022.

All the premieres of Movistar Plus + in August 2022

Now we leave you in a list everything you can see as a premiere on this streaming video platform that renews its monthly contents. And, the truth is that there are always interesting things to enjoy. This is what you should know:

sets

Riverdale: Season Six on August 2

Better Call Saul: sixth and final season on August 16

The Cleaner: August 29

Films

The Refuge: August 2

Sing 2!: August 5

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City: August 12

Shut in (Locked up): August 13

Rhino: August 16

Bull: August 16

Delicious: August 17

Paranormal Activity: Close Friends: August 20

The worst person in the world: August 21

On a dock in Normandy: August 23

Over the Sky. Beyond the sky: August 23

Uncharted: August 26

Black Box: August 27

Butter: August 31

As has been seen, the number of movies far exceeds that of new series that arrive at Movistar Plus +. Therefore, if you are a movie lover, you have a lots of possibilities so that this August 2022 you can enjoy like never before.