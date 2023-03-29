Premieres that arrive at Movistar Plus+ in April 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

Telefónica’s video platform, Movistar Plus+ you already have your premieres for the month of April 2023. As usual, the bet is focused on the cinema, but that does not mean that there are not some series that can be enjoyed in front of the television. We show you what you should not miss.

There are quite a few films that reach the VOD service we are talking about, but we are going to highlight trip to paradise. The cast is headed by Julia Roberts and George Clooney and it is a quite entertaining comedy in which, in a simple way, and with an acid touch, the story of a couple who hate each other who have to get together to prevent their daughter from gets married in Bali to a boy she has met there. They think it’s a bad idea, and they’ll do anything they can to get it…even put their differences aside. Excellent photography and good plot, I’m sure that on April 28 -which is when it opens- you’ll have a great time if you decide to see it.

- Advertisement -

If what you want to see is a series, possibly the best choice in + for the month of April 2023 is The left-handed son. The 27th arrives on the platform, a rather tough story of a mother who is as fragile as she is rocky when the situation requires it. With a son who is the gravitational center of creation, it is made very clear what can be achieved in order to carry out what is wanted… even if it is not what was expected. A drama that makes your hair stand on end at many times.

Other arrivals and Movistar Plus+ in April 2023

This is the list of everything that is planned for now launch the service which we talk about both in series and in movies. Especially in the latter, there is a lot to choose from and, in addition, with a quality that is not bad at all.

Series

The Chosen (The chosen ones): premiere of the first season on April 6, and the second the following day

A spy among friends: premiere of the first season on April 13

Montecristo: premiere of the first season on April 21

Films

Studio 666: Premiere April 2

The beast: premiere on April 7

The rebel empress: premiere on April 12

Nope: premiere on April 14

Holy criminals: premiere on April 15

Vasil: premiere on April 16

The Batman: premieres on April 21

The maternal: premiere on April 23

Manticore: premiere on April 26

The wild girl: premiere on April 29

Emily the Hustler: Premieres April 30