Premieres that arrive at Movistar + in March 2022: series, movies and documentaries

The month of March is near and the different streaming video platforms are already announcing the news they have prepared. The first to have revealed its contents is Movistar+ that has a good portion of arrivals in what has to do with series and movies. We tell you.

After the movie binge that the platform offered due to the Goya awards, now is the time to rest all this with news that are more or less the usual ones expected from a service like the one we are talking about. But there is something that stands out above the rest is that the March 27th the documentary will be broadcast flee. This one shows what survival is like in Russia when you’re among human traffickers. This creation is up for no less than three Oscars this year.

The series that arrive at Movistar +

The first premiere that arrives in the month of March is more or less, which will begin airing on the second of that month. Created by Bilal Baig, it tells the story of a millennial with different identities and who is in the process of transition. It is an HBO Max series and aims to show coming of age in a comedic tone where Pakistani culture comes to the fore. You can see two weekly episodes.

The next addition to Movistar+ in terms of series premieres on March 7, and is the arrival of the sixth season of Outlander. All the events suggest that the American War of Independence will take place shortly and, therefore, the protagonists have to take positions. There will be many tensions in the eight chapters that make up this installment.

A premiere is scheduled for March 14, and it is a series where a doctor from a hospital narrates what the health system is like (with its good and bad things, as always). We talk about this is going to hurt and one of the things that stands out in it is the high pace of the series, which means that you have to be constantly attentive.

Finally, there is also a new season of Riverdale -the sixth- on Movistar+. This is broadcast from March 21. A weekly chapter is broadcast and the usual dramas of the characters taken from Archie Comics will not stop narrating. It remains to be seen if this is the last installment of this creation.

The movies you shouldn’t miss

The novelties begin with the broadcast on March 4 of the film Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run, a new installment that is ideal for the smallest of the house, since the adventures of the protagonist rabbits are the most fun. Then, on March 6, it continues with Joe Bella film starring Mark Wahlberg who plays the father of a teenager who travels to raise awareness in his country’s society regarding sexual orientation, since his son is harassed for this reason.

On March 11 you will be able to enjoy the fifth installment of The Purge saga, where, to everyone’s surprise, what seemed to be over resurfaces again and violence will be constantly present in this film. We talk about the infinite purge, Clear. Seven days later you will be able to enjoy a black comedy called Horsemen of Justice where a military man has to deal with a teenager when he returns home once his wife has died.

Finally, you can enjoy Escape Room 2: You’re dying to get out on March 26. This is a thriller where tension is the predominant note, as was the case in the first installment. Terror and effects are part of this film that will surely allow you to spend a very good afternoon when you decide to see it.

