Premieres that arrive at Movistar + in February 2022: the Goya films arrive

This month is one of the most important when it comes to movies as the awards season begins in many corners of the world. One of them will be Spain, where the delivery ceremony will take place on February 12 of which is the celebration of the country’s cinematography. And some of the premieres that Movistar + brings are eligible for the most important prizes.

Of all of them, surely “Maixabel” is one of the most important. Nominated for 14 Goya Awards, this production directed by Icíar Bollaín narrates the true story of the widow of the politician of the Socialist Party of the Basque Country, Juan Mari Jáuregui, assassinated by ETA in July 2000, who decides to take the brave step, despite the deep pain she still feels, of coming face to face with her husband’s murderers 16 years later.

In addition to this film, we will have one of the favorites at Movistar this month to win the best awards. Its title, “Mediterranean”, tells us the story of two lifeguards who, after seeing the photographs of little Aylan dead on the beach, decide to embark on an adventure through the waters of the Mediterranean. The film is starred by Dani Rovira, Anna Castillo, Sergi López, Àlex Monner and Melika Foroutan.

In addition to other Goya nominated productions, we will have interesting premieres, like “Tiempo”, by the famous M. Night Shyamalan (“The Sixth Sense”) who returns to the scene again with a truly dark drama and which adapts the well-known graphic novel “Sand Castle” by Pierre-Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. In it, we will meet a family that travels to a paradisiacal island to spend a vacation when they discover that, after visiting one of its beaches, each of its members begins to suffer terrible consequences for being there. Some strange events that, as always, will keep us glued to the screen until the last second.

Remember, too, that within the UHD decoders You have direct access to Netflix streaming applications, Amazon Prime Video and also Disney +. What allows you not to have to leave the Movistar ecosystem to see all that content.

These are all Movistar+ premieres for the month of February 2022:

Films

february 4

Mediterranean

February 8th

girls

Josephine

February 11th

maixabel

February 12

Wrong turn, path to hell

18th of February

blood issue

February 19th

dreaming horse

February 25

Weather

February 27

The theft of the century

>