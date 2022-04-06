Premieres that arrive at Movistar + in April 2022: series, movies and documentaries

If you are wondering what are the novelties that it has prepared Movistar+ for the month of April 2022 on its streaming video platform, we are going to show you everything you can enjoy sitting on the couch. The truth is that there are a good number of premieres in both movies and series.

If we have to highlight a couple of them, we believe that the choice would be in the case of the series, the new installment of Better Call Saul that puts an end to this creation that is really deep and that, without denying it, has its touch. of black humor that makes having a very good time. In the case of movies, possibly the best thing to hit the platform this month is Venom: There will be slaughter. It is the second installment of this saga and, at the hands of Tom Hardy, you have a fun time with a protagonist who is not particularly good. Also noteworthy is the possibility of enjoying the film The daughter Directed by Manuel Martin Cuenca.

The new additions in Movistar + in April 2022

We leave you the list of everything that arrives new to the VOD service ordered by date and, therefore, you will be able to mark in your calendar the dates in which there are new options that are interesting to you. Also, you should not forget that there are holidays in April and, as a result, you will have plenty of time to watch series and movies.

new series

Sorry for the inconvenience (8/4)

Show trial (4/13)

Agatha Christie: Why don’t they ask Evans? (4/15)

Better Call Saul (season 6, 4/19)

The First Lady (4/28)

New movies

Gunpowder Milkshake (Explosive Cocktail) (1/4)

The daughter (2/4)

Worth (3/4)

Daylight (5/4)

Always with you (5/4)

Warsaw Post (6/4)

Goodbye idiots (8/4)

Ida Red: The Price of Freedom (9/4)

The separation (10/4)

A writer’s odyssey (4/12)

Six current days (12/4)

Hero in two worlds (12/4)

Whoops 2! And now where is Noah? (4/13)

Don’t Breathe 2 (4/15)

Yakari (4/16)

Raging Fire (4/17)

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse (4/19)

Albatross (4/19)

A bookstore in Paris (4/20)

Benedict (4/22)

Clean (4/23)

A friendship forever (24/4)

Preparations to be together for an unknown period of time (4/26)

Bows (26/4)

Barbecue (4/27)

Venom 2: There will be slaughter (4/29)

French (4/30)

new documentaries

Putin: Road to War (4/7)

Frank Capra: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (7/4

Pandemic Tour 2020 Belako (8/4)

The Inverfest Fridge (12/4)

Juliet’s Journey (4/14)

10 mistakes that sank the Titanic (4/14)

Titanic, the creation of a giant (4/15)

The history of cinema: New generation (4/17)

The history of cinema: An odyssey (4/17)

The Rise of the Nazis (Season Two – 4/25)

Splendor and Fall: The Garlic Phantoms (4/29)

>