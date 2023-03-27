Premieres that arrive at Filmin in April 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

The platform filmingwhich is the one that offers the most particular catalog of films and series of all those in Spain (and which is by no means exempt from quality), has already confirmed the contents that it will premiere in the month of April 2023. We show you everything you need to know so you don’t miss out on what might catch your attention if you have an active account.

The series that attracts the most attention is the one titled mayflies which can be seen in the service from the 25th. It tells the story of two friends who are separated because their lives take different paths, but a call makes everything change due to very bad news. Staged in Scotland, it has an excellent performance and is a fairly round creation that hooks no matter what. An option that you should not miss and that cleverly mixes drama with comedy.

Among the , the one that we think stands out is Living room. The plot takes place in London in 1950 and the protagonist, an official who lives for and for work, receives news that makes him change his vision of life. He focuses on trying to be happy and making the rest of the people around him happy too. An optimistic story with a good finish and that allows you to have a very good time. It opens on April 7 and it is one of those options that is well worth giving it a try.

More releases coming to Filmin in April 2023

We show you a list with everything that has been known, both movies like series, which is scheduled to premiere in the month that begins on the streaming video platform we are talking about. Is the next:

Series

Selftape: season one premieres on April 4

Wakefield: season one premieres April 11

White house far: premiere of the first season on April 18

Grantchester: season one premieres April 28

Films

Open body: premiere on April 7

Charge me if you can: premiere on April 13

munch; premiere on april 14

Where is Kyra?: premieres on April 14

Life and death in a warehouse: premiere on April 14

Viejos: premiere on April 21

Joyland: premieres on April 21

Discovering Eric Ravilious: Premiere April 27

The Hate Club: Premiere April 28

My friend’s friend: premiere on April 28

Several cycles arrive on the platform

These are the ones that have been confirmed for this month by the VOD service we are talking about:

Marta Mészáros

DIARY FOR MY PARENTS (1990)

DIARY FOR MY LOVES (1987)

DIARY FOR MY CHILDREN (1984)

THE HEIRS (1980)

LIKE HOME (1978)

TWO WOMEN (1977)

NINE MONTHS (1976)

ADOPTION (1975)

DISAPPEARANCE (1973)

DON’T CRY, PRECIOUS! (1970)

LINKS (1969)

THE GIRL (1968)

Bruce Weber

LET’S GET LOST (1988)

THE TREASURE OF HIS YOUTH (2021)

NICE GIRLS DON’T STAY FOR BREAKFAST (2018)

CHOP SUEY (2001)

THE BEAUTY BROTHERS (1987)

BROKEN NOSES (1987)

Shōhei Imamura

PIGS AND BATTLESHIPS (1961)

THE INSECT WOMAN (1963)

MURDER ATTEMPT (1964)

THE PORNOGRAPHERS (1966)

THE DEEP DESIRE OF THE GODS (1968)

