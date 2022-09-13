Premieres of the week of September 5, 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Apple TV +

- Advertisement -

A new week begins and, always, one of the best ways to spend it is enjoying premieres on streaming video platforms. We are going to show you what you should not miss in all the ones that are more important than the ones already in Spain. And, the truth is that there are some options that look really good.

Possibly one of the most striking options you can see on Netflix, which uses one of its fetish series in recent times. We talk about cobra kai, the creation that is based on the Karate Kid movies and that is giving such good results to the service once it was done with the franchise that was in the hands of YouTube. The fact is that the main cast returns completely and will have to face an expansion of a negative way of teaching martial arts.

- Advertisement -

There will be new characters, some historical ones, and the relationship between the iconic senséis tends to improve a bit… but without losing that point of distrust that gives a little sauce to the creation. We’ll see if it breaks with keeping things normal and smooth, which can make some a little tired of the stories being told. This fifth season is important to take a turn, however small. Its premiere, September 9.

The rest of the important premieres the week of September 5, 2022

Next, we leave a ready With what we believe you should not miss this week of September and that you can enjoy at home quietly and without having to wait for the programming to decide when you can or cannot watch the series or movie you like. This is what you should keep in mind:

Netflix

sets

You are not special: September 2

Bee and Puppycat: September 6

Diary of a Gigolo: September 7

Narcosantos: September 9

Films

Jexi: September 5

Mary Queen of Scots: September 5

Cardboard clouds: September 5

Diorama: September 6

Trapped Again: September 8

End of the journey: September 9

Breathless: September 9

- Advertisement -

sets

Rick and Morty: Season Six on September 5

My life as a Rolling Stone: September 7

Prime Video

sets

Another way of understanding life: feel what we are: September 8

Films

Flight/Risk: September 9

Jackass 4: September 9

Licorice Pizza: September 11

Plus

- Advertisement -

sets

Heart attack weddings: September 8

Gun: September 8

Mike: September 8

Growing Up: September 8

Cars: On the Road: September 8

Incognita land: September 8

Films

The Zone: Survival Mission: September 8

Welcome to the club: September 8

Pinocchio: September 8

Thor: Love and Thunder: September 8

TV+

sets

Central Park: Season Three on September 9

We are brave: September 9