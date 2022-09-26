Premieres of the week of September 19, 2022 on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar Plus +

- Advertisement -

premieres-of-the-week-of-September-19-2022-on- .jpg" width="980" height="565" />

We passed the equator of the month of September of 2022 and, as usual, there are disney-and-apple-tv/">premieres on streaming video platforms in Spain. We are going to tell you the most interesting things you can find this week from the 19th to the 25th of the mentioned month so that you do not miss anything that is worthwhile.

Without a doubt, the highlight that you will find this week is the arrival of the series Andor to Disney+. It will be on the 21st when you can enjoy it on the televisions of those who have an account. Based on the Star Wars universe, it narrates the birth of the rebellion that will try to end the Empire and that, narratively speaking, leads to the films that we all know. Without a doubt, it will be a pleasure for all those who follow the creation that came out of the head of George Lucas.

- Advertisement -

Besides, there is a movie that you should not miss if you are a Netflix subscriber. This is the perfumer, which opens on September 23. It is a very well executed thriller where you can see everything a policeman is capable of doing to regain his sense of smell.

The rest of the premieres from September 19 to 25

Next, we leave you the list where you will be able to know everything that is important such as premieres in the most important VOD services in Spain. They are the following:

Netflix

The Bling Rings Rob Hollywood: Premieres September 21.

Wanna Marchi: The telecon artist of Italy: premiere on September 21

Rescue in a cave in Thailand: premiere on September 22.

Easy Money: Season 2 premieres on September 22.

Those of the last row: premiere on September 23.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 8 premieres on September 23.

Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus: movie premiere on September 23.

Athena: premiere film on September 23.

Lou: premiere film on September 23.

Dynasty: Season 5 premieres on September 24.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy: Premiere movie on September 24.

Prime Video

Haikyu!!: Season 3 premieres on September 22.

Disappeared without a trace: premiere film on September 23.

Disney+

Supernatural: premiere on September 21.

The Kardashians: premiere of the second season on September 22.

Plus+

Sundown: premiere film on September 20.

Great Freedom (Great Freedom): premiere film on September 21.

CODA: premiere movie on September 23.

Marry Me: Premiere Movie September 24