Premieres of the week of May 9 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar +

We are going to show you the news that you are going to be able to enjoy on the most important streaming video platforms in Spain during the week that goes from May 9 to 15, 2022. Therefore, you are going to know the movie and series premieres that will make you have a good time.

The truth is that there are quite interesting things among those that come to VOD services that use the Internet to enjoy content on demand no time restrictions of the traditional grills of the traditional television. By the way, something positive this week is that there is a wide variety, so it will be difficult not to find something that fits you.

The premieres that arrive on the platforms from May 9 to 15

Next, we leave you the list of all the options that you will be able to enjoy and that are new to online services. Obviously, you will need to have an active account to access them… is what you have. They are the following:

Netflix

Here the highlight is the series premiere The Lincoln Lawyer, a judicial series that opens on May 13, where a murder case is the center around which a story with an interesting and quite entertaining personal tone revolves. The rest of the options are as follows:

sets

Working Moms: Season 6 May 10

Brotherhood: Season Two on May 11

42 days of darkness: May 11

Wild Beauty: May 12

Maverix on May 12

The Life and Films of Ersan Kuneri: May 13

New goals: May 13

Films

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Sustainable War: May 9

Our father: May 11

Return to the institute: May 13

hbo max

sets

Wild Romania: May 12

Conversations between friends: May 15

Films

This week the platform has no premieres.

Prime Video

sets

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: May 13

The Kids in the Hall: May 13

Films

Fatima: May 13

Lola indigo. La Nina: May 13

Disney+

sets

The Quest: May 11

Outmatched: May 11

The Oussekine Affair: May 11

How I Met Your Father: May 11

Big hero 6: second season on May 11

The Hunter: May 11

Muppet babies: second season on May 11

Films

The proposition: May 13

Sneakerella: Cinderella in slippers: May 13

Movistar+

sets

The Man Who Fell To Earth: May 9

Movie

Fortune smiles on Lady Nikuko: May 10

The East: May 11

Mom or Dad: May 13

The last survivors: May 14

The last child: May 15

