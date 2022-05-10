Premieres of the week of May 9 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar +

We are going to show you the news that you are going to be able to enjoy on the most important streaming video platforms in Spain during the week that goes from May 9 to 15, 2022. Therefore, you are going to know the movie and series premieres that will make you have a good time.
The truth is that there are quite interesting things among those that come to VOD services that use the Internet to enjoy content on demand no time restrictions of the traditional grills of the traditional television. By the way, something positive this week is that there is a wide variety, so it will be difficult not to find something that fits you.
The premieres that arrive on the platforms from May 9 to 15
Next, we leave you the list of all the options that you will be able to enjoy and that are new to online services. Obviously, you will need to have an active account to access them… is what you have. They are the following:
Netflix
Here the highlight is the series premiere The Lincoln Lawyer, a judicial series that opens on May 13, where a murder case is the center around which a story with an interesting and quite entertaining personal tone revolves. The rest of the options are as follows:
sets
- Working Moms: Season 6 May 10
- Brotherhood: Season Two on May 11
- 42 days of darkness: May 11
- Wild Beauty: May 12
- Maverix on May 12
- The Life and Films of Ersan Kuneri: May 13
- New goals: May 13
Films
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045. Sustainable War: May 9
- Our father: May 11
- Return to the institute: May 13
hbo max
sets
- Wild Romania: May 12
- Conversations between friends: May 15
Films
This week the platform has no premieres.
Prime Video
sets
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls: May 13
- The Kids in the Hall: May 13
Films
- Fatima: May 13
- Lola indigo. La Nina: May 13
Disney+
sets
- The Quest: May 11
- Outmatched: May 11
- The Oussekine Affair: May 11
- How I Met Your Father: May 11
- Big hero 6: second season on May 11
- The Hunter: May 11
- Muppet babies: second season on May 11
Films
- The proposition: May 13
- Sneakerella: Cinderella in slippers: May 13
Movistar+
sets
- The Man Who Fell To Earth: May 9
Movie
- Fortune smiles on Lady Nikuko: May 10
- The East: May 11
- Mom or Dad: May 13
- The last survivors: May 14
- The last child: May 15
>