Premieres of the week of May 16 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar +

If you have an account on one of the most important streaming video platforms in Spain, surely you want to know what the premieres that you will be able to enjoy to spend this week in the best possible way. Well, we show them to you so that you are very clear about what you should not miss.

As usual, the number of arrivals between movies and series is quite considerable, although as always it will be seen later -in the case of the latter- which are the ones that are maintained over time (unexpected cancellations are becoming more and more common, except in services that are very rigid in this, such as HBO or Movistar+). What is certain is that you will be able to take advantage of the investment you make.

The most important premieres on the platforms in the week of May 16

Next, we leave you the list of what we believe you should not miss among the options that are most striking for quality of service and wide catalog among the VOD services that currently operate in our country. Is the next:

Netflix

A good amount of news is what you will be able to enjoy on the well-known platform that right now has the largest number of subscribers worldwide. This is what’s new on Netflix.

sets

A Vampire in the Garden: May 16

The Diary of the Future: Season Two on May 17

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 on May 18

Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3: May 20

Films

The Game: May 16

Halloween: May 16

In Tuscany: May 18

Such for which: May 19

Jackass 4.5: May 20

The perfect family: May 20

hbo max

In this case, there are two novelties that can be enjoyed. The first is a series called The time traveler’s wife which opens on May 16. It tells where time travel is a real problem that a couple must deal with. Then there is one of the big premieres this week: the film could be seen on the platform Matrix: Resurrections from May 22. Little or nothing to explain.

Private Video

If you have the possibility of accessing the service of the well-known online store, this will be what you will have as new this week:

sets

Totems: May 20

Night Sky: May 20

LOL: If you laugh, you lose: May 20

Films

Trolls 2: World Tour: May 20

Emma: May 20

Disney+

The new bet of the factory, which now owns options such as Pixar or Marvel, comes with these novelties in the form of a premiere:

sets:

The Walking Dead – Season 11. Part 2: May 18

Life and Beth: May 18

The Passage: May 18

The Godfather of Harlem: May 18

Between brothers: May 18

Films:

Assassin’s Creed: May 20

Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians: May 20

Goal!: May 20

Eddie the Eagle: May 20

The valet: May 20

Movistar+

Finally, the premieres that arrive on this platform are the ones that we show you below, where there is no lack of commitment to own production:

sets:

Rapa: May 19

Films: