Premieres of the week of May 16 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar +

If you have an account on one of the most important streaming video platforms in Spain, surely you want to know what the premieres that you will be able to enjoy to spend this week in the best possible way. Well, we show them to you so that you are very clear about what you should not miss.
As usual, the number of arrivals between movies and series is quite considerable, although as always it will be seen later -in the case of the latter- which are the ones that are maintained over time (unexpected cancellations are becoming more and more common, except in services that are very rigid in this, such as HBO or Movistar+). What is certain is that you will be able to take advantage of the investment you make.
The most important premieres on the platforms in the week of May 16
Next, we leave you the list of what we believe you should not miss among the options that are most striking for quality of service and wide catalog among the VOD services that currently operate in our country. Is the next:
Netflix
A good amount of news is what you will be able to enjoy on the well-known platform that right now has the largest number of subscribers worldwide. This is what’s new on Netflix.
sets
- A Vampire in the Garden: May 16
- The Diary of the Future: Season Two on May 17
- Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 on May 18
- Love, Death + Robots Vol. 3: May 20
Films
- The Game: May 16
- Halloween: May 16
- In Tuscany: May 18
- Such for which: May 19
- Jackass 4.5: May 20
- The perfect family: May 20
hbo max
In this case, there are two novelties that can be enjoyed. The first is a series called The time traveler’s wife which opens on May 16. It tells where time travel is a real problem that a couple must deal with. Then there is one of the big premieres this week: the film could be seen on the platform Matrix: Resurrections from May 22. Little or nothing to explain.
Private Video
If you have the possibility of accessing the service of the well-known online store, this will be what you will have as new this week:
sets
- Totems: May 20
- Night Sky: May 20
- LOL: If you laugh, you lose: May 20
Films
- Trolls 2: World Tour: May 20
- Emma: May 20
Disney+
The new bet of the factory, which now owns options such as Pixar or Marvel, comes with these novelties in the form of a premiere:
sets:
- The Walking Dead – Season 11. Part 2: May 18
- Life and Beth: May 18
- The Passage: May 18
- The Godfather of Harlem: May 18
- Between brothers: May 18
Films:
- Assassin’s Creed: May 20
- Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians: May 20
- Goal!: May 20
- Eddie the Eagle: May 20
- The valet: May 20
Movistar+
Finally, the premieres that arrive on this platform are the ones that we show you below, where there is no lack of commitment to own production:
sets:
- Rapa: May 19
Films:
- Pleasure: May 17
- The Nowhere Inn: May 17
- Years of drought: May 20