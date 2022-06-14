Premieres of the week of June 13 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar Plus +

Now that the heat is on, surely one of the ways you have to entertain yourself at home is to enjoy the best series and movies. we tell you the premieres most interesting that they have prepared the best streaming video platforms that right now can be contracted in our country.
Specifically, they are the ones that land in all of them in the week that goes from June 13 to 19. Enter the most outstanding possibilities are the series you don’t know who i am Netflix, which lands on June 16 on the platform and is an intense thriller where a murder accusation centers the entire plot. Another of the good possibilities that you have to write down in your diary -if you have an account- is that the first three seasons of the series are coming American crime story to Disney+ starting on the fifteenth of this month.
The best premieres that you should not miss this week
Next, we leave you the list of the most interesting that you will find in each and every one of the VOD services so that you can entertain yourself at home during the hours when the heat makes you not want to go out at all.
Netflix
Series
- Maldives: June 15
- God’s Favorite Idiot: June 15
- Love and Anarchy: Season Two on June 16
- SPRIGGAN: June 18
Films
- Jennifer Lopez Halftime: June 14
- Centaur: June 15
- Parade of Hearts: June 15
- Junior: June 15
- The wrath of God: June 15
- Take Ikuta, dance and perform kabuki: June 16
- The Spider’s Head: June 17
- Ben Crump: The Advocate for African Americans: June 19
hbo max
Films:
- The father of the bride: June 16
- The balcony movie: June 19
Prime Video
Series
- The summer I fell in love: June 17
Films
- My Fake Boyfriend: June 17
- The world is yours: June 17
Disney+
Series
- It was always me: June 15
- With love, Victor: Season 3 on June 15
- Betrayal: June 15
- Big Hero 6: L series: June 15
- L’Opera: June 15
Films
- Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story – June 15
- Mars: June 17
- Peak Anxiety: June 17
- The fat one was mounted: June 17
- Margaret: June 17
Movistar Plus+
Series
- Paradise: June 16
Films
- The blind man who didn’t want to see Titanic: June 14
- Dear Elizabeth: June 14
- Super… Who?: June 15
- The Duke: June 17
- Years of drought: June 17
- Paranormal Activity: Close Friends: June 18
- To Olivia: June 19