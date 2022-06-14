Premieres of the week of June 13 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar Plus +

Now that the heat is on, surely one of the ways you have to entertain yourself at home is to enjoy the best series and movies. we tell you the premieres most interesting that they have prepared the best streaming video platforms that right now can be contracted in our country.

Specifically, they are the ones that land in all of them in the week that goes from June 13 to 19. Enter the most outstanding possibilities are the series you don’t know who i am Netflix, which lands on June 16 on the platform and is an intense thriller where a murder accusation centers the entire plot. Another of the good possibilities that you have to write down in your diary -if you have an account- is that the first three seasons of the series are coming American crime story to Disney+ starting on the fifteenth of this month.

The best premieres that you should not miss this week

Next, we leave you the list of the most interesting that you will find in each and every one of the VOD services so that you can entertain yourself at home during the hours when the heat makes you not want to go out at all.

Netflix

Series

Maldives: June 15

God’s Favorite Idiot: June 15

Love and Anarchy: Season Two on June 16

SPRIGGAN: June 18

Films

Jennifer Lopez Halftime: June 14

Centaur: June 15

Parade of Hearts: June 15

Junior: June 15

The wrath of God: June 15

Take Ikuta, dance and perform kabuki: June 16

The Spider’s Head: June 17

Ben Crump: The Advocate for African Americans: June 19

hbo max

Films:

The father of the bride: June 16

The balcony movie: June 19

Prime Video

Series

The summer I fell in love: June 17

Films

My Fake Boyfriend: June 17

The world is yours: June 17

Disney+

Series

It was always me: June 15

With love, Victor: Season 3 on June 15

Betrayal: June 15

Big Hero 6: L series: June 15

L’Opera: June 15

Films

Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story – June 15

Mars: June 17

Peak Anxiety: June 17

The fat one was mounted: June 17

Margaret: June 17

Movistar Plus+

Series

Paradise: June 16

Films