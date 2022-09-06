Premieres of the week of August 22, 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney +

- Advertisement -

We are close to the end of the month August 2022. Maintaining their way of working, the most important streaming video platforms in Spain already have new ones ready premieres so that you can spend this week in the best possible way. We tell you the most interesting thing you should keep in mind.

The amount on this occasion is not spectacular if you add all the news that land on VOD services, but there are great options that are sure to be the ones you’ve been waiting for a long time. One of them, without a doubt, is the premiere of the series the house of the dragon. In it you can enjoy the civil war that marked the Targaryen house that is part of George RR Martin’s Game of Thrones books. August 22 is the day chosen for it.

Premieres on video platforms in the week of August 22

We leave you below the list with the most interesting in series and films with which you will be able to spend the week of August 22, 2022 in the best possible way. Do not forget to write down what most attracts your attention.

Netflix

Ollie is lost : premiere on August 24. This animated series tells the story of a lost toy that will have to look for its owner. Tender and very well made, it is ideal for the little ones in the house.

: premiere on August 24. This animated series tells the story of a lost toy that will have to look for its owner. Tender and very well made, it is ideal for the little ones in the house. Living Without Brakes: The Troubled World of John McAfee : Documentary film that recounts the adventures of a computer genius who, due to his excesses, led a life that was peculiar to say the least. It opens on August 24.

: Documentary film that recounts the adventures of a computer genius who, due to his excesses, led a life that was peculiar to say the least. It opens on August 24. Mo : series that premieres on August 24 and with which you will be able to learn how a Palestinian refugee creates a new life in the United States… something that will not be very easy for him.

: series that premieres on August 24 and with which you will be able to learn how a Palestinian refugee creates a new life in the United States… something that will not be very easy for him. …And if not, we get angry : an adaptation of a quite famous movie in the 80s and where the action is the predominant note. In this case there are the protagonists Terence Hill and Bud Spencer. Premiere on August 24.

: an adaptation of a quite famous movie in the 80s and where the action is the predominant note. In this case there are the protagonists Terence Hill and Bud Spencer. Premiere on August 24. The KEOP/S system : This creation that mixes comedy and action opens on August 24, where the protagonist is persecuted without knowing, at least initially, the reason for it.

: This creation that mixes comedy and action opens on August 24, where the protagonist is persecuted without knowing, at least initially, the reason for it. Under fire : story of a team of firefighters that has a complicated day to day due to the danger of their work. Premiere on August 24.

: story of a team of firefighters that has a complicated day to day due to the danger of their work. Premiere on August 24. The Figo case: The signing of the century : On August 25, this documentary arrives on Netflix to tell how one of the most famous signings in Spain was forged: that of Figo for Real Madrid.

: On August 25, this documentary arrives on Netflix to tell how one of the most famous signings in Spain was forged: that of Figo for Real Madrid. The Cassez-Vallarta Affair: A Crime Novel : a new series that shows the story of one of the most famous kidnappings that have occurred in Mexico. You will be able to see all the implications of this mystery that is still in the memory of many. It can be seen on August 25.

: a new series that shows the story of one of the most famous kidnappings that have occurred in Mexico. You will be able to see all the implications of this mystery that is still in the memory of many. It can be seen on August 25. Seoul at full throttle : Action movie where a team of pilots, without knowing it, ends up involved in a fraudulent plot that will put their lives at risk. Premiere on August 26.

: Action movie where a team of pilots, without knowing it, ends up involved in a fraudulent plot that will put their lives at risk. Premiere on August 26. Time for me : film that arrives on August 26 and is a comedy in which a family man, by surprise, has free time. His idea of ​​turning to an old friend won’t exactly be the best he’s ever had.

: film that arrives on August 26 and is a comedy in which a family man, by surprise, has free time. His idea of ​​turning to an old friend won’t exactly be the best he’s ever had. delhi crime: premiere of the second season of this series on August 26, where new crimes will have to be solved that, yes, are true stories.

hbo max

children of katrina : premiere on August 25. A film that shows the consequences of the hurricane that devastated New Orleans, emphasizing how this affected the youth.

: premiere on August 25. A film that shows the consequences of the hurricane that devastated New Orleans, emphasizing how this affected the youth. Pinocchio: film that is a new adaptation of the well-known children’s story. But that, in this case, its environment is darker when the wooden doll manages to be a child of flesh and blood. It hits the platform on August 28.

Prime Video

Samaritan : story of a superhero who doesn’t want to be found because he wants a normal life. To his misfortune, his retirement is nearing its end because a 13-year-old neighbor suspects his identity and things in his town, Granite City, will not go very well. One of the premieres that you should not miss this week, although it takes place specifically on August 26.

: story of a superhero who doesn’t want to be found because he wants a normal life. To his misfortune, his retirement is nearing its end because a 13-year-old neighbor suspects his identity and things in his town, Granite City, will not go very well. One of the premieres that you should not miss this week, although it takes place specifically on August 26. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby: premiere on August 26 and is where the story of Dominique Armani Jones who managed to have several hits on the Billboard charts is told. The social struggle and segregation that she tells is very important.

+

Dinosaur : premiere of the first four seasons of this series with a shocking and different humor. Ideal for all audiences, but be careful with the background, which has much more than it seems. It arrives on August 24.

: premiere of the first four seasons of this series with a shocking and different humor. Ideal for all audiences, but be careful with the background, which has much more than it seems. It arrives on August 24. doll house: premiere on August 24. A striking creation where there are different problems that have to be solved and the inconveniences do not stop happening one after another.

The king’s speech: High-quality, award-winning film telling the story of King George VI who has to rule when he was not expected and is not held in high esteem by the country’s ruling class. Its cast is spectacular and it arrives on August 26 on the platform.

