Premieres of the week of April 25 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney + and Movistar +

A new week arrives and, with it, the premieres of movies and series in the platforms online that will make you spend it in the best possible way. We show you the most important thing you should keep in mind and not get lost among the most widespread options in Spain as long as you have an account.

Virtually all streaming video services that are paid have something new that is worth taking into account. But, as always, there are some options that stand out from the rest, such as the latest installment in the series. Ozarks on Netflix or The baby from HBOMax.

The best premieres that arrive in Spain on video platforms

We leave you below the list with the training that you must take into account in each of the cloud services that operate in our country and that, due to their quality, attract attention. This is what you should keep in mind in this week that goes from April 25 to May 1 both in series and movies (we recommend that you write down what catches your attention on a calendar, so you don’t miss anything).

Netflix

28th of April

Leah’s 7 Lives. Thriller that takes a young woman to the past once she discovers a corpse, awakening each life differently in order to avoid the death she has seen.

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles. Animated fiction that shows how a rabbit becomes a samurai with the help of friends and an unbreakable will.

April 29

Ozarks. Last installment of this magnificent series of intrigue and action in which the mafia accountant Marty does his best to escape from it. Will he survive the final internal war that has been unleashed?

Grace Frankie. The second half of the seventh installment of this comedy, which continues with the story of two women who meet after divorcing their husbands to marry each other. Very funny.

hbo max

April 25th

The baby. A bizarre story of a little boy who comes into the life of a 38-year-old woman by chance and tells how difficult it is for the latter to adapt to the new situation. A comedy that has hints of horror.

Barry. Third season of this series where the protagonist continues to try to leave his past behind because he was a murderer. His passion is what drives him forward, which is none other than acting.

Mayans MC. Fourth installment of this biker gang in which things are getting worse and worse due to internal degradation that aims to end in a violent war.

Gentelman Jack. Second season of a series set in 1834, where an enterprising woman revolutionizes the lives of her neighbors and tells how the protagonist solves everything that happens to her.

The second seasons of Made for Love and Pares y Nones are also added to the platform’s catalog on April 29.

Amazon Prime Video

April 29

Undone. Second installment of this animated series where the protagonist maintains her ability to travel through time, which will allow her to find out exactly what happened to her father.

Iosi, the repentant spy. This series tells the story of an Argentine spy who ends up not respecting his step and wants to change for the future. All of this will cost him dearly… possibly even his own life.

Clarice. Police series in which the protagonist is part of the FBI and has to face some cases that will even make her rethink her work.

Other premieres on the platform is Bang Bagn Baby, which arrives on April 28 and, in addition, the following films are added:

Make Me Fly (April 28)

I Love America (April 29)

Disney+

April 27

Ridley Road. Series that tells the story of the 62 Movement, which aims at the rise of the extreme right in London in the sixties.

The Big Leap. Satire that criticizes quite starkly everything that has to do with the reality shows that are so common today.

Other premieres on the platform are the series Kuzco: An emperor at school, sand promises, Grand Hotel and Sketchbook: how to start drawing on April 27. Besides, on the 29th comes The Wonderful Spring of Mickey House. The movies are as follows (all land on the twenty-ninth):

Anywhere

crush

The hate you give

Movistar+

28th of April

The First Lady. You will be able to know in this series everything that has to do with the first ladies of the White House. In this first season, the stories of Eleanor Roosevelt, Betty Ford and Michelle Obama will be told.

April 29

Venom 2: there will be slaughter. Movie from the DC comics universe in which, with a large dose of action, you can discover what happens to one of the most striking enemies that exist in the history of these visual creations. The showdown is against Carnage.