Premieres of Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Prime Video and SkyShowtime from May 26 to 28

We arrive at Friday and, in addition to enjoying a well-deserved rest, we have a barrage of premieres for the weekend. So don’t miss out on all the news in the form of movies and series coming to , , +, Prime Video and SkyShowtime from May 26 to 28.

Keep in mind that this weekend Disney+ does not bring us premieres, so we will have to wait until next week because you should not miss its news for the month of June. More, seeing that the Avatar saga will be complete among other most interesting surprises.

Main releases of the weekend: what comes to Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Prime Video and SkyShowtime

We will start by talking about Netflix, which premieres the war film Blood and Gold. in it we will learn the story of a young German who returns from fighting in World War II meets some SS looters.

On the other hand, HBO Max receives I don’t like to drive, a funny comedy about a man who tries to get his driving license at 40 years old. A much more complicated mission than you expect.

Although If you are a Movistar Plus+ subscriber, you cannot miss The Whale, the film with which the great Brendan Fraser won the Best Actor Oscar for his role as Charle, a morbidly obese teacher who tries to win back the deal with his daughter.

We close with the second season of By H or by B, the comedy that returns to SkyShowtime to promise us a few hours of fun with our favorite Parla girls doing their thing. Have they matured?

Without further ado, we leave you with the main premieres that arrive on Netflix, HBO Max, Movistar +, Prime Video and SkyShowtime from May 26 to 28 so that you do not lack options.

Premiere series on Netflix

No premieres this weekend

First-run movies on Netflix

May 26

blood and gold

Series Coming to HBO Max

May 26

I don’t like to drive

Movies that come to Movistar Plus+

May 26

The Whale

may 27th

The perfect mugger

May 28

God’s creatures

Everything coming to Amazon Prime Video

May 26

The Gryphon

Paranoia Agent

Twin Melody Phenomenon

Everything Coming to SkyShowtime

May 26

By H or by B T2

As you will see, you are going to have a few contents to spend the most entertaining weekend thanks to the main premieres that arrive on Netflix and other platforms from May 26 to 28.

>