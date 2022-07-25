The unmissable titles of the last week of July. (Netflix, Prime Video, Star Plus)

The seventh month of 2022 is close to saying goodbye, but that does not mean that you cannot continue enjoying the new quality productions that the services of . We update you below on the must-see titles for you on all platforms.

NETFLIX

Pipe (July 27)

The former researcher Manuela “Pipa” Pelari, played by Argentina louisana lopilato (Rebel way), spends a few routine days isolated in a small town, but is forced to face secrets from her past due to a murder that will take her away from her peace of mind.

Rebel -S2 (July 27)

In the new installment we will see Celina Ferrer, who may leave her position as director of the Elite way School and in his place will enter Bauman, a man who seeks to promote the individual talents of each student, thus erasing the legacy of the RBD band that the former director had tried so hard to maintain; among other delicate matters that will disturb everyone in the renowned institution.

Mismatched (July 29)

“Do you have any idea what it’s like to be single again for a gay man my age?” That is one of the questions that will not let Michael sleep after the departure of the love of his life; while he tries to take refuge in his work and in other experiences such as outings with his friends to parties and trips.

American actor, singer, writer, illusionist, comedian and director, Neil Patrick Harris, is the protagonist of this comedy.

Badly wounded (July 29)

premieres-in-streaming-week-of-July-25-to-31.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Badly Wounded” is a romantic drama about the army and the war in Iraq. (Netflix) premieres-in-streaming-week-of-July-25-to-31.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

“An aspiring musician and a Marine about to leave for Iraq decide to marry for convenience. But a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship into something very real.”

badly injured is a romantic drama starring sophia carson.

PRIME VIDEO

Paper Girls (July 29)

Fantastic thriller with touches of drama that recounts the hours after a Halloween night in 1988 when four 12-year-old girls must face a mission, which will trap them in a complicated conflict that will lead them to travel through time to try to save the world. .

Starring the young sophia rosinsky, fine strazza, Camryn-Jones Y Riley Lai Nelet.

HBO MAX

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin (July 28)

Pretty Little Liars: A New Sin is an upcoming American teen drama mystery and slasher streaming television series developed by Roberto Aguirre Sacasa Y Lindsay Calhoon Bring.

Sequel to the hit 2010 teen drama Pretty Little Liarswhich continues the story of the original series, but this time focuses on a completely new group of girls and a different city.

Harley Quinn – S3 (July 29)

“The new advance reveals harlivy –the popular name of this couple– doing their thing while they live the best stage of their romance. She will seek to make a name for herself for the umpteenth time and will have the help of her beloved Ivy from her, although her plan to seize power in the city will not go entirely well.”

STAR PLUS

Santa Evita (July 26)

Story that reveals the mysterious story of the first lady of Argentina, Eva Perón, after her death from cancer at the age of 33, in 1952, and how her preserved remains, after being veiled before millions of people, were kidnapped by the military dictatorship in 1955.

The Uruguayan actress, dancer, singer, host, fashion designer, model and businesswoman Natalia Oreiro is its protagonist.

Scream 5 (July 29)

Actors Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette reprise their familiar characters and embark on a new adventure to unmask a new killer who dons the Ghostface mask. (Paramount Pictures)

DISNEY PLUS

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – S3 (July 27)

Season 3 of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a camp in California where the Wildcats and their classmates prepare for an unforgettable summer filled with romance and nights of outdoor singing. . (DisneyPlus)

STARZPLAY

Queer as Folk (July 31)

A fateful night out in New Orleans forever changes the lives of the queer community and redefines their relationships. (peacock)

“The lives of a group of several friends in New Orleans are transformed after a catastrophe.

juliet lewis, Kim Cattrall, Jesse James Keitel, Johnny Sibilly, End Argus, Ryan O’Connell, Devin Way, Candace Grace Y Ed Begley Jr.; among others they are part of the distribution of Queer as Folk (2022).

: