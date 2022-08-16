Premieres from August 15 to 21 on platforms: “She-Hulk” and “House Of The Dragon” the highlights

Various and unmissable premieres for the third week of 2022 in streaming.

Every week the streaming platforms renew their catalogs with new series, movies, documentaries and more. In this regard, from 15 to 21 Augustthe subscription services will include among their offer productions of the stature of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes Y of the ; among other expected titles. Review with us below what will arrive at Netflix, Prime Video, hbo max, Star Plus, Disney Plus Y StarzPlay.

NETFLIX

Where There Was Fire (August 17)

Firefighter and serial killer telenovela that follows the story of a boy they call Poncho. “Poncho infiltrates a fire station linked to the death of his brother to continue investigating. There he finds love, family… and a serial killer.”

starring por Eduardo Capetillo, Itatí Cantoral, Ivan Amozurrutia, Emerald Pimentel; among other secondary

My two lives (August 17)

“My Two Lives” stars Lili Reinhart. (Netflix)

Film that tells that, at the time of her university graduation, Natalie’s life is divided into two parallel realities: in one of them, she becomes pregnant and must face the challenges of being a young mother in her native Texas; in the other, she moves to Los Angeles to pursue her professional career. Throughout both experiences in her early twenties, the young woman experiences transforming love, her painful disappointment, and rediscovers herself.

Echoes (August 19)

For years, a pair of twins secretly exchanged lives. But when one of them disappears, their lives begin to fall apart. TV miniseries starring Michelle Monaghan.

365 more days (August 19)

Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes direct “365 more days”. (Netflix)

The sequel to the erotic drama that swept the Netflix continues counting that 365 days will arrive more loaded with intensity. The trio will stay for many more days. For this occasion, Anna Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone Y Rebecca Casiraghi They are the main part of this third installment.

Soul (August 19)

Soul focuses on a young student, one of the few survivors of a spectacular bus accident with her schoolmates. This production is based on surrealism, suspense and terror. This Spanish series is starring Mireia Oriolwho embodies Alma.

PRIME VIDEO

Making the Cut – S3 (Aug 19)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn lead “Making the Cut”, season 3. (Prime Video)

the same platform Prime Video describes it as “Heidi klum Y Tim Gunn welcome ten established designers from around the world to Los Angeles, where they will compete to be the next big global fashion brand.

HBO MAX

House of the Dragon (August 21)

Based on the novel by George R.R. Martin fire and blood, this fantasy, action-adventure series will take place 200 years before the events of game of Thrones, at the height of the Targaryen house and with the presence of 17 dragons. It will tell the story of the origin of the House Targaryens and the beginning and end of an intrafamily conflict known as the dance of dragons.

Talents such as Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, matt smith Y Olivia Cooke; among others.

STAR PLUS

Jackass Forever (Aug 19)

“Jackass forever” is a project directed by Jeff Tremaine. (Paramount Pictures)

According to the Filmaffinity platform, this feature film is rated number 62 in the top 100 of the best films so far in 2022, in which you will see that the Jackass team has returned for its final crusade. Now, Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O and the rest of the gang return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous challenges.

DISNEY PLUS

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (August 18)

she hulk is based on the character She-Hulk from Marvel Comics. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing continuity with the films in the franchise.

The story tells the life of Jennifer Walters, a single lawyer in her 30s who when upset turns into the Hulk, of course the female version. A 2-meter green superhero with superhuman strength. Only her cousin, Bruce Banner aka Hulk, understands her experience and will help her with her transformations. It is starred by Tatiana Maslany.

STARZPLAY

Queer As Folk (Aug 21)

Centered on “A fateful night out in New Orleans, which forever transforms the lives of the queer community and redefines their relationships.”

In this homosexual drama and remake of the original production, you will see juliet lewis, Kim Cattrall, Jesse James Keitel, Johnny Sibilly Y End Argus; among many other talents.

