Premieres for the week of November 21, 2022 on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

If the week that begins you think that it does not bring interesting news in what has to do with the premieres of movies and series on the streaming video platform in our country, you are wrong. We are going to show you the options that you should not miss to have a good time at home enjoying premieres in front of the TV in the living room.

Among the series there is an arrival that, surely, is to the taste of many, especially if everything that has to do with the period setting catches your attention. We talk about Sex, blood and royalty. It is a somewhat particular combination, in fact, with some historical weight, but with a high dose of fiction. It focuses on those who have been important in the British monarchy throughout its history, and highlights the good aesthetics of the creation. It opens on November 23.

There is no shortage of striking premieres in what has to do with movies, and perhaps the most striking is the arrival of The Northman to the Movistar Plus+ catalogue. This will take place on November 25, and with a very important cast (full of well-known actors), it should be noted that this action creation is quite entertaining and, without actually being a creation of excellent quality, it does allow have a good time because it does not have many setting and production problems. Of course, the script is clearly improvable.

The rest of the premieres in the week of November 21, 2022

Without further ado, we leave below all the flashy options that this week you can enjoy the streaming video services that exist in Spain (we always talk about series and movies, of course). They are the following:

Netflix

Christmas in the palace: premiere on November 21

Our Universe: Season One Premieres November 22

Wednesday: Season 1 premieres on November 23

I sing not to cry, Arelys Henao: premiere of the first season on November 23

Christmas on the farm: premiere on November 23

Taco Conics: Cross the Border: Season One Premieres November 23

The swimmers: premiere on November 23

Prime Video

Good Night Oppoy: premiere on November 23

This Christmas is a ruin: premiere on November 24

Alberto Ginés and Danny León’s challenge: premiere on November 24

The memory of a murderer: premiere on November 25

Disney+

The Simpsons: season 34 premiere on November 23

Movistar Plus+

The Walking Dead: Final Season Premieres November 21

L: Generation Q: season three premiere on November 23