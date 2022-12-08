Premieres for the week of November 14, 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

- Advertisement -

We are already in the second week of November 2022 and, as usual, there is a good amount of premieres that reach the different platforms that exist in our country. We show you the most interesting options among all the movies and series that land in the corresponding catalogues.

Among the series, what attracts the most attention is the premiere of the sixth season of Elite on Netflix, something that will happen on November 18. It follows on from the previous installment where deaths and crimes that are unresolved are combined. The theme remains the same, as well as the finish of the creation, so it promises to be a success as it has been up to now.

Among the films, quite numerous among the premieres this week, there is one that we believe you should not miss. This is nobody, which lands on the Prime Video database. It tells the story of an ordinary family man who, due to a specific event, enters a phase in which his inclination towards violence is evident and, furthermore, he discovers that he is quite gifted for it. You will be able to see this creation on November 20.

Rest of the premieres in the week of November 14, 2022

This is the list with the most interesting that you will be able to see as new in the VOD services that you have contracted. There are both series and movies, so you will have a lot to choose from to spend the afternoons quietly sitting in the armchair at home now that the cold is tightening.

Netflix

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp: Secret Adventure: Premiere November 15

Etiquette Classes: Season One Premieres November 16

The prodigy: premiere on November 16

1899: premiere of the first season on November 17

Christmas with you: premiere on November 17

Pepsi Where’s My Plane? Season One Premieres November 17

The land of dreams: premiere on November 18

The Cuphead series?: premiere of the first season on November 18

HBO Max

A real dream: premiere of the second season on November 16

Christmas Stories 2: A Very Christmassy Christmas: Premiere on November 17

Santa Camp: premiere on November 17

The Sex Life of College Girls: Season 2 Premieres November 17

Prime Video

My Hero Academia: World Quest of Heroes: Premiere November 15

Naruto Shippuden: season two premiere on November 15

A boyfriend for my wife: premiere on November 18

The People We Hate At The Wedding: premieres on November 18

La que se avecina: premiere of the thirteenth season on November 18

A promising young woman: premiere on November 19

Disney+

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth: season one premiere on November 16

Mickey: A Mouse’s Story: External November 18

disenchanted. Giselle returns: premiere on November 18

Movistar Plus+

Compartment nº6: premiere on November 15

Memory: premiere on November 15

Moonshine: Season 2 premieres on November 18

Tell me lies: premiere of the first season on November 18

Ambulance: Getaway Plan: Premiere November 18

Five little wolves: premiere on November 19