Premieres for the week of March 27, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

A new week begins and, surely, you will want to know what the video platforms in streaming that right now are in Spain, at least the most important ones. Well then, we show you everything you need to know so you don’t miss out on the best series and movies that are on premieres from today.

Without a doubt, the series that attracts the most attention is the fourth season of succession, which can begin to be seen on March 27 on the HBO Max platform. For now, the tension is maintained by the possible sale of Waystar Royco which, how could it be otherwise, causes the family that owns it to begin with its usual doubts and disputes. And, all this, before the perspective of what their lives will be like without having in their hands the conglomerate that now gives them importance. A weekly chapter is released (on Mondays) and promises to be as tense as to date.

In the case of movies, we are going to highlight a creation for the whole family in a comedy tone. We talk about criminals in sight. The duo Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler star in this creation where both characters, now detectives, follow the trail of a case that is clearly too big for them. But, as always, and with all the possible caroms, the end will not be as bad as you might think. On March 31, it can be seen on Netflix with the healthy intention of having a good time.

The rest of the premieres in the week of March 27

We leave you with the options that you should be clear about that reach the streaming video services that are most important in Spain and that, therefore, should be known. There is a good amount of contentso you will surely find something that catches your attention among all that are premieres between series and movies:

Netflix

ER: New York: Season 1 premieres March 29

Unstable: Season One Premieres March 30

Boksoon Must Die: Premiere March 31

The Media Assassin: Season One Premiere March 31

Big Kids: Premiere April 1

The Exorcist: The Beginning: Premieres April 1

Hostel 2: premiere on April 1

Crazy about surfing 2: premiere on April 1

Buddies in the Woods: A Scary Adventure: Premieres April 1

Oliver’s Universe: Premiere April 1

Ophelia: premiere on April 1

A Sailor at War: Season One Premieres April 2

Gamers, women who play it: premiere of the first season on March 31

The power: premiere of the first season on March 31

Disney+

Kinship: Season 1 premieres March 29

Movistar Plus+

Linoleum: premiere on March 28

It’s his life: premiere on March 29

Sorry for the inconvenience: season two premiere on March 30

My God, what have you done to us?: premiere on March 31

