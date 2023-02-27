Premieres for the week of February 27, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

- Advertisement -

In this week that is shared in the middle of the month of February and March 2023, there are news on the streaming video platforms that are present in Spain that, surely, you will love. We show you what you should not miss among all the premieres that arrive both in series and in movies.

There is a series that stands out above all, without a doubt. We talk about The Mandalorian, which on March 1 begins with its third season. If the level is maintained, we will continue talking about a cult creation for lovers of the Star Wars universe -and the most entertaining for the rest-. With a delicious plot line and many references to the movie sagas, everything indicates that the protagonist’s planet will finally be seen, but perhaps not as they wish. Essential to continue having that western flavor, but in a galaxy far, far away.

Among the films we want to highlight It’s you. We are talking about a creation that lands on Netflix on March 3, and it is a comedy with romantic overtones that shows how an idea of ​​what the future holds prevents you from enjoying the present. Of course, in life things change more than can be expected, and a casual story makes the protagonist’s universe fall apart. Many twists for a film that is quite entertaining… which is often what is sought without further pretensions. And, the truth is that it is exactly what we believe this film achieves.

Other releases for the week of February 27

We leave you the complete list of the most important thing that reaches the best-known platforms in Spain. In this way, you will not miss any movie or series to spend a good evening now that the cold is coming again. This is the highlight:

Netflix

Pets 2: premiere on February 28

Entrevías: premiere of the second season on March 1

The world in your hands: premiere on March 1

Sex and life: premiere of the second season on March 2

Next in Fashion: season two premiere on March 3

Motel Valkirias: premiere of the first season on March 1

Prime Video

Everybody Loves Daisy Jones: Season One Premieres March 3

+

Abbott College: premiere of the first part of the second season on March 1

Plus+

Bullet Train: premiere on March 3

Men: premiere on March 5