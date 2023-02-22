Premieres for the week of February 20, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Movistar Plus+ and Apple TV+

- Advertisement -

Interesting week that begins on February 20, 2023 in what has to do with the premieres on streaming video platforms What is in Spain? We show you the most striking that you should not miss to enjoy what is new and of better quality in services that allow you to have a great time in front of the TV you have at home.

The series that we believe can attract the most attention and that can be one of the surprises of the year is The consultant, which lands on Prime Video on February 24. Starring the always splendid Christoph Waltz, this is a thriller based on a novel that focuses on the figure of a newcomer to a video game company whose objective is to improve the results accounts. His methods are, to say the least, peculiar, and he is a creation that always maintains the tension. Without a doubt, we recommend that you do not miss it.

- Advertisement -

Among the films, the option that we believe may be more interesting is one that is intended for the whole family: A ghost is loose in the house. It is an original creation of Netflix and it is on February 24 when it will be added to the premieres of the week. Social networks make a house go viral because it has been shown that there is a ghost that changes the life of the family that lives there. Funny and with striking twists, it is a comedy that does not lack adventure and an acid touch that is sure to make for a good afternoon.

The rest of the premieres in the week of February 20, 2023

The list of the most striking that can be seen this week is the one that we leave after this paragraph, and you will find options of all kinds between movies and series. The amount is large enough so that you will surely find some things that will make you have a good time in the free time you have.

Netflix

Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw: premiere on February 22

Triada: premiere of the first season on February 22

The strangers: premiere on February 22

Outer Banks: Season 3 Premieres February 23

Paw Patrol: The Movie: Premieres February 25

Prime Video

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu: premiere on February 24

Dr. Suss Baking Challenge: Season One Premieres February 24

Dune: premiere on February 25

Disney+

Fleishman’s in Trouble: Season One Premieres February 22

Call it love: premiere on February 22

AppleTV+

Liaison: premiere of the first season on February 24

Movistar Plus+

Lunana, a yak at school: premiere on February 21

Between the waves: premiere on February 21

Night Riders: premiere on February 22

Minions: The origin of Gru: premiere on February 24

Reminiscence: premiere on February 25

The fury of the mountain: premiere on February 26

>