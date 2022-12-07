Premieres for the week of December 5, 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

- Advertisement -

The first full week of December 2023 is already here and, with it, all the platforms have their premieres both in series and movies. We tell you the most interesting thing that you should sign up for in your calendar to enjoy this bridge that aims to be especially rainy.

There are quite a few series that are going to arrive, but one of the most interesting is that the broadcast of the last season of dark matter on HBO Max. Based on the book The Lacquered Spyglass, it will put the protagonists in serious danger, since they have to go to a place from which everything indicates that they will not return. On December 6 you can see this third season.

There’s no shortage of interesting movies either, but there’s one on Netflix that’s aiming to be a big surprise: Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro. December 9 is when it arrives on the platform, the content of the story does not change much, but the creation method is exceptional and there is more darkness in this version than in all the previous ones that have been known of this creation, which is a children’s classic that came in its day from the hand of Carlo Collodi.

All the releases that arrive in December 2022

Next, we show you everything that you will be able to enjoy in each and every one of the streaming video platforms who work in Spain and who are important. They are the following:

Netflix

The Christmas Messenger: premiere on December 6

Smiley: season one premieres December 7

I Hate Christmas: Season One Premieres December 7

Dragon Age: Absolution: Season 1 premiere on December 9

HBO Max

Unveiled: Surviving La Luz del Mundo: Season 1 Premiere December 7

Judas and the black messiah: premiere on December 7

The Outlaws: season two premieres December 8

Doom Patrol: season four premiere on December 4

Prime Video

The Bad Guy: season one premieres December 8

Reyes vs. Santa: premiere on December 9

Something from Tiffany’s: premieres on December 9

Spiral: Saw: premieres on December 10

Disney+

Look how they run: premiere on December 7

Night at the Museum: The Return of Kahmunra: Premieres December 9

Movistar Plus+

Song of peace: premiere on December 6

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Extended Version): Premiere December 9

The unbearable weight of a huge talent: premiere on December 9

Hunting: premiere on December 10

Red Rocket: Premiere December 11