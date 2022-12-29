Premieres for the week of December 19, 2022 on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

Looking for Premieres for the week on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Disney+ and Movistar Plus+

We are just about to end the year and the video platforms in streaming they already outline the premieres to enjoy at the Christmas holidays- for this reason there are both series and movies that are the most interesting among the premieres that you will be able to enjoy in the week that begins on December 19 and ends on Christmas day itself.

Among the series, possibly the most striking thing is that Prime Video launches the third installment -and who knows if the last- of the series jack ryan Starring John Krasinski. The CIA agent that he embodies discovers the idea that exists for the revival of the Soviet Empire and, obviously, he will do everything possible to prevent this from happening. But things don’t always go the way you want and, therefore, there will be action in abundance. On December 21 you will be able to see the chapters.

Without a doubt, among the best movies you can see among the premieres this week arrives on Netflix. We talk about Daggers in the Back: The Glass Onion Mystery. With a really important cast, beware that Edward Norton is getting away, a crime occurs in the most unexpected place and in the strangest way. Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) will take the reins of the investigation to solve the mystery. A most entertaining creation that opens on December 23.

The best releases in the week of December 19

We leave you the list of what you can enjoy during this new week that also has the virtue of including the day of Christmas 2022. The truth is that among the scheduled options there are a good number of possibilities that ensure excellent entertainment. They are the following:

Netflix

The Seven Deadly Sins: The Edinburgh Grudge – Part 1: Premieres December 20

Reliving Christmas: premiere on December 20

Emily in Paris: Season 3 premieres December 21

Alice in Borderland: season two premiere on December 22

Roald Dahl’s Matilda: The Musical: Premieres December 25

The Witcher: Origin of Blood: Season Premiere December 25

HB

O Max

The Head: Season 2 premieres December 22

Prime Video

One of us: premiere on December 22

This body feels like death: premiere on December 22

Disney+

The Walking Dead: final season premiere on December 21

Mickey and Minnie and the Christmas Wish: Season Premiere December 23

Week-End Family: At Christmas everyone wins: Christmas special premiere on December 23

The Nutcracker Hip Hop version: premiere on December 25

Movistar Plus+

Inu-oh: premiere on December 20

The Fantastic Voyage of Margot and Margerite: Premiere December 20

The turtle maneuver: premiere on December 21

The tailor of the mafia: premiere on December 23

Silent Night: premiere on December 24

filming