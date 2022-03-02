EntertainmentTech News

Premieres coming to Prime Video in March 2022: series and movies

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The platform Prime Video which is associated with the Amazon online store has a good number of premieres in this month of March 2022. We will tell you about the movies and series that come to the service and that may be the ones that allow you to have a good time when you have to be at home poBody for any reason.

There are some arrivals that were highly anticipated, such as the new season of the series upload. This creation was one of the great surprises of the platform’s catalog, since it was a success with critics and audiences. It is a comedy that is a very interesting criticism of everything that has to do with the metaverses and, the truth is that everything fits perfectly. Everything from the theme to the performances works, and it’s a great way to have fun. The premiere of the second season is the March 11th.

The rest of the premieres that you will find on Amazon Prime Video are the ones listed below (one recommendation is that you do not forget to give The Boys Presents: Diabolical a try):

  • The Boys Presents: Diabolical, March 4, 2022
  • Star Trek: Picard Season 2 on March 4, 2022
  • The challenge: 11M, March 11, 2022
  • MotoGP UNLIMITED, March 14, 2022

Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video

In this type of content, the list of what is new in March 2022 is what we list below and, the truth is that there are titles that, without being especially well-known, are quite striking, such as Lucy and Desi that in a documentary tone tells the story of the marriage formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. This is all that is new:

  • Lucy and Desi, March 4, 2022
  • Countrymen, March 1
  • Courageous, March 8
  • Total Control, March 8
  • Fabian, March 11
  • Close to Me, March 15
  • Deep Waters, March 18
  • Screw, March 22
  • Justice, March 25
  • TheNewsreader, March 29

Among the aforementioned, the most striking is the film Deep water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (and, mind you, the director is Adrian Lyne in charge of titles such as Fatal Attraction or Flashdance). It tells the flawed relationship of a couple that ends up falling apart before the threat of divorce and something happens that takes a total turn that takes this film to the realm of the thriller. An excellent way to spend an afternoon.

Previous articleWhy buying refurbished smartphones is in fashion
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Entertainment

Premieres coming to Prime Video in March 2022: series and movies

The platform Prime Video which is associated with the Amazon online store has a good number of premieres...
Mobile

Why buying refurbished smartphones is in fashion

We all like smartphones with good features, but sometimes their high prices mean that they are not within...
Mobile

Neither the OnePlus 10 Pro nor future OnePlus smartphones will carry ColorOS

OnePlus has reversed its decision to merge its OxygenOS software with Oppo's ColorOSwhich sounds like good news if...
Social Networks

The Tesla Semi will feature an automatic tire inflation system. For what?

One of the most anticipated vehicles this year is the Tesla Semi the electric motor giant. A vehicle...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.