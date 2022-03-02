Premieres coming to Prime Video in March 2022: series and movies

The platform Prime Video which is associated with the Amazon online store has a good number of premieres in this month of March 2022. We will tell you about the movies and series that come to the service and that may be the ones that allow you to have a good time when you have to be at home poBody for any reason.

There are some arrivals that were highly anticipated, such as the new season of the series upload. This creation was one of the great surprises of the platform’s catalog, since it was a success with critics and audiences. It is a comedy that is a very interesting criticism of everything that has to do with the metaverses and, the truth is that everything fits perfectly. Everything from the theme to the performances works, and it’s a great way to have fun. The premiere of the second season is the March 11th.

The rest of the premieres that you will find on Amazon Prime Video are the ones listed below (one recommendation is that you do not forget to give The Boys Presents: Diabolical a try):

The Boys Presents: Diabolical, March 4, 2022

Star Trek: Picard Season 2 on March 4, 2022

The challenge: 11M, March 11, 2022

MotoGP UNLIMITED, March 14, 2022

Movies Coming to Amazon Prime Video

In this type of content, the list of what is new in March 2022 is what we list below and, the truth is that there are titles that, without being especially well-known, are quite striking, such as Lucy and Desi that in a documentary tone tells the story of the marriage formed by Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. This is all that is new:

Lucy and Desi, March 4, 2022

Countrymen, March 1

Courageous, March 8

Total Control, March 8

Fabian, March 11

Close to Me, March 15

Deep Waters, March 18

Screw, March 22

Justice, March 25

TheNewsreader, March 29

Among the aforementioned, the most striking is the film Deep water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas (and, mind you, the director is Adrian Lyne in charge of titles such as Fatal Attraction or Flashdance). It tells the flawed relationship of a couple that ends up falling apart before the threat of divorce and something happens that takes a total turn that takes this film to the realm of the thriller. An excellent way to spend an afternoon.