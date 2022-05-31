Premieres coming to Prime Video in June 2022: series and movies

If you have an account to access the contents of Prime Video we are going to tell you about all the premieres that the platform of the well-known online store has planned to premiere in June 2022. The truth is that there is practically everything, so surely some series or movie fits your tastes and you can get a good game.

This is not the service that offers more arrivals in the month that begins tomorrow, but they are more than enough to positively assess what is to come. In addition, some titles are especially noteworthy, such as the premiere on June 3 of the third season of the series TheBoys. This one, which shows in a very different way from superheroes, maintains its irreverence once again.

Prime Video releases in June 2022

Next, we show you the most striking things that you should write down on the calendar so as not to miss the best that land on one of the best platforms of streaming video that currently exist and that, among other things, already has the entire MGM catalogue.

Series

Here you will find another of the great novelties that come to Prime Video. We talk about the series Unlimited in which you can enjoy how the first boat trip around the world was, starring Elcano and Magellan. A spectacular story is told in which only 18 survivors returned. It opens on June 10.

The rest of the premieres are listed below:

Farifax: second season on June 10

The summer I fell in love: the 17th

The One That Got Away: June 24

Chloe: June 24

Films

There is no shortage of a good handful of premiere feature films in the Prime Video catalog, and this is always a good thing. Among the novelties there are two that are especially striking. The first is moon fall (June 24). Something has displaced the Moon from its orbit and a solution must be found so that it does not impact the Earth. Another good option is the gucci house (June 26), where the dirty laundry of this family of recognized prestige in the world of fashion and the fights to have the power of a worldwide reference brand are shown.

Next, you can see the rest of the arrivals on the Amazon platform in what has to do with the movies: