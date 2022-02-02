Premieres coming to Prime Video in February 2022: series, movies and documentaries

Prime Video continues with its strategy of adding a few original new releases every month and then, yes, filling the entire catalog with countless movies or series that we can consider classics or that are blockbusters that we’ve all enjoyed on occasion. In the end does not have much commitment to production, although of course it is not far behind (“The Lord of the Rings”, for example). And proof of this is this month,

After taking over the rights to Jack Ryan, the famous character from Tom Clancy’s novels, Amazon now releases another of those dark and ambiguous characters that we have known through the cinema: John Reacher. If you remember, Tom Cruise got into the skin of this former police officer who has a habit of being persecuted for crimes that he has not committed. Now, “Reacher” has to hide again and devise a strategy to avoid being discovered and, above all, to prove his innocence. The first season will be available from February 4.

The pandemic has delayed another of the most popular series on the platform: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” premieres its fourth season after two years of absence due to the coronavirus and, on this occasion, he returns to his old leitmotif: the story of a woman who will seek a way to achieve her freedom, which will cause her many problems with her family. You will have it available from February 18.

Finally a curiosity: it reaches the platform “Shatner in Space”, which is nothing more than the documentary that narrates the experience lived by the actor who played the famous Commander Kirk from Star Trek on his flight into space on October 13, when he was part of the crew of the Blue Origin (launched by Amazon itself with Jeff Bezos). That will happen on February 25 and you will be able to find out how at 90 years old he managed to become the oldest astronaut in history.

These are the Prime Video releases for the month of February 2022:

Series

february 4

Reacher (T1)

Phat Tuesday (T1)

February 11th

With Love

February 17th

Attack on Titan (S4 part 1)

18th of February

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (S4)

Operation Black Tide

Films

February 1st

my son

february 4

Time is up

February 8th

Titan

February 11th

I want you back

Snake Eyes: The Origin

18th of February

The substitute

February 20th

The hunt

Portrait of a love

February 25

The paw patrol. The movie

documentaries

February 11th

Real Madrid, the white legend

February 25

Shatner in Space

>