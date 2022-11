Premieres coming to Prime Video in December 2022: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

If you have an account on the platform Prime Video, surely you are looking forward to knowing the news that comes to this in the month of December 2022. Well, we are going to show you all the ones that are interesting and, contrary to other occasions, in number they compete without the slightest problem with the from Netflix. I mean, there are many.

Among the series there is one that stands out especially from the rest. We are talking about the third installment of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Who knows if it will be the last, but what is certain is that the action continues and, if it is like the previous two, it always brings something more than just goals and shots. Therefore, it is an excellent option to end the year that arrives on December 21.

The films are especially numerous when they arrive on the Amazon platform in December. And, besides, there is everything. But if you have to select one so that you write it down in your calendar it is La La Land. This award-winning creation can be a great way to spend an afternoon with a perhaps too good story, but it is effective. It is one of those creations that you love or, without a doubt, hate. You can see it from December 8.

Remaining Prime Video Arrivals in December 2022

Prepare yourself because the list of news What you are going to see next is the longest and most interesting. The truth is that for this last month of the year, the Prime Video platform stands out as one that you should keep in mind, since it offers many premieres that will make you spend these cold dates entertaining at home.

Series

Breaking News: season two premiere on December 1

NYPD Blue: Seasons 1-12 on December 1

The Periphera: season finale on December 2

Riches: premiere on December 2

Three Pines: Premiere December 2

The Bad Guy: premieres on December 8

Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Premieres December 13

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico: season five premiere on December 16

Chuck: Seasons 1-5 on December 30

Justice League Action: premiere on December 30

Teen Titans: Seasons 1-5 on December 30

Laura’s Mysteries: Seasons 1 & 2 Dec 30 S 1-2 (2015)

Trial & Error: Seasons 1 and 2 on December 30

Films

2 Days in New York: premiere on December 1

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls: Premieres December 1

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2: Premiere December 1

Basic Instinct: premiere on December 1

Basic Instinct 2: premiere on December 1

Capote: premiere on December 1

Case 39: premiere on December 1

Cloverfield: premiere on December 1

Die Again: Premiere December 1

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels: Premiere December 1

Eat Pray Love: Premiere December 1

Eight Men Out: Premiere December 1

Elizabethtown: Premiere December 1

Escape from LA: Premiere December 1

Head of State: premiere December 1

Heist: premiere on December 1

Hotel Transylvania: premiere on December 1

I Wish: premiere on December 1

Igby Goes Down: Premiere December 1

Kingpin: premiere on December 1

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events: Premiere December 1

Letters to Juliet: premiere on December 1

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein: Premiere December 1

Muppets from space: premiere on December 1

Never Back Down: Premiere December 1

Nine Lives: premiere on December 1

Ordinary People: premiere on December 1

Paper Moon: premiere on December 1

Paranormal Activity: premiere on December 1

Pet Sematary: Premiere December 1

Push: premiere on December 1

Saturday night fever: premiere on December 1

Superbad: premiere on December 1

Virgin at forty: premiere on December 1

The cave: premiere on December 1

The day after tomorrow: premiere on December 1

The Doors: premiere on December 1

The Honeymooners: Premiere December 1

The man in the iron mask: premiere on December 1

The Manchurian Candidate: premiere on December 1

The Muppets Take Manhattan: Premiere December 1

The Proposal: Premiere December 1

The Pursuit of Happiness: Premiere December 1

The quiet man: premiere on December 1

The Ring: Premiere December 1

The Smurfs: premiere on December 1

The Smurfs 2: premiere on December 1

The Vow: Premiere December 1

Thelma & Louise: premiere on December 1

Thief: premieres on December 1

To catch a thief: premiere on December 1

Tower Heist: Premiere December 1

True Grit: Premiere December 1

Walking Tall: Premiere December 1

Young Sherlock Holmes: premiere on December 1

Zoolander: premiere on December 1

Zoolander No. 2: The Magnum Edition: Release December 1

Your Christmas or Mine?: Premiere December 2

A Unicorn For Christmas: premieres on December 3

Celeste And Jesse Forever: Premiere December 5

A Lot Like Christmas: premieres on December 6

Hawa: premiere on December 9

Something from Tiffany’s: Premieres December 9

The Three Wise Men vs. Santa: Premiere December 9

The Shack: Premiere December 10

The Black Phone: premiere on December 13

Transformers: Age of Extinction: Premiere December 13

About Fate: Premiere December 16

Nanny: premiere on December 16

Unexpectedly Expecting: Premiere December 16

When Hope Calls Christmas: Premiere December 20

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank: Premiere December 29

Wildcat: Premiere December 30

