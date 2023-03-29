Premieres coming to Prime Video in April 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

If you have an account on the platform , we are going to tell you what you can enjoy as new content, both movies and series. And, the truth is that there are very striking options that aim to become reference in the world of streaming content for quite some time. And this is big words.

The most striking thing, without a doubt, is the arrival of the series Citadel. The fall of a spy agency is what starts this creation, since there are many agents who fall for this reason. But there are two that are especially tough, and that will do everything possible not to die… But, yes, they will lose their memories. The need for help from an old friend will make things more normal… but there are lies, deceit, cross-relationships and… lots and lots of action. Very entertaining, full of effects and with a fairly solvent script, things as they are. It opens on April 28 and aims to be quite a bombshell that has not cost Prime Video little.

Another of the possibilities that come to the service is the fifth and final season of The wonderful Mrs. Maisel. This series says goodbye after a lot of success, in the form of awards, and the truth is that they are deserved. With a very intelligent humor and characters as endearing as they are unforgettable, the farewell aims to be a hymn to one of those options that have not had the deserved success in some places (its quality is simply excellent, no matter how you look at it). . Great cast, impeccable creation work and a rhythm that always keeps you entertained. A goodbye that turns out to be a pity, but good things last forever. It hits the platform on April 14.

The rest of the premieres that arrive on Prime Video in 2023

We show you everything you should and what is important among the news that can be enjoyed on this platform that, it must be said, is getting better and better and has many amazing possibilities and allow you to spend excellent moments in front of the television.

Series

The boarding school: Las cumbres: premiere of the third and final season on April 7

Last Light: season one premieres on April 7

The village: season four premiere on April 14

Inseparable: premiere of the first season on April 21

Films

To the bone: premiere on April 20

Judy Blume Forever: premieres on April 21