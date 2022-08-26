Premieres coming to Netflix in September 2022: series, movies and documentaries

- Advertisement -

There are only a few days left for the month of August to end. If you are one of those who have an account in Netflix, surely you are interested in knowing what are the news that the streaming platform we are talking about has prepared. We are going to show you everything you should take into account and, therefore, you should not miss out on september 2022.

Among all that is going to be released there is a series that attracts powerful attention, since it is one of the most successful on the platform and, obviously, things are expected to remain the same, we are talking about the fifth season of cobra kai. You can enjoy the new chapters on September 9, and we will have to see how the protagonists face Terry Silver, who has become the big problem in the valley.

All the premieres that arrive on Netflix in September 2022

Without further ado, we leave you the extensive list that the platform has with all the news. As usual in this service, there are a lot of titles to take into account between series and movies that you will be able to see when you return from the holidays (so it is always a relief to know that there is a good way to have fun). They are the following:

sets

Featured Arrivals

you are not special: a production that arrives on the second of September and in which a girl who has to go live in a town where nothing interesting can be done discovers that she has powers. Where do they come from? What can she do with them?

the devil in ohio: premiere on September 2. It tells the story of a psychiatrist whose life is changed by helping a young woman who has left a sect and, therefore, she suffers all the problems that derive from this.

The sins of our mother: a thriller in which the disappearance of some children leads directly to think that their mother and their new father have something to do with it because they see life in an apocalyptic way. But there are murders involved, and this changes everything. Premiere September 14 on Netflix.

Other releases of the month

Detox : September 1

Flirting as a family: September 2

Chef’s Table: Pizza: September 7

Narcosantos: September 9

The Heartbreakers: September 14

Term: September 15

Destiny: The Winx Saga: September 16

The Bling Rings rob Hollywood: September 21

Iron Chef Mexico: September 21

Miami: Dream Renovations: September 21

Wanna Marchi: Italy’s telecon artist: September 21

Just for love: September 21

Easy money: September 22

Those in the last row: September 23

Films

Featured Arrivals

Neighbours: Stress leads the protagonist of this film to seek refuge in a town in order to avoid all the problems derived from it. Of course, what he does not have is a neighbor who will not let him rest in any way. This comedy arrives on September 1.

end of journey: on the ninth you will be able to enjoy an old-fashioned road movie where a murderer threatens a couple who are on a trip. Equal parts tension and action, it’s a good way to spend an afternoon at home watching TV and enjoying Netflix.

Blonde: a biopic in which you will be able to see what Marilyn Monroe’s life was like and especially, the great difference that existed between her personal and professional life. Everything is very well treated and documented, so it is a good option.

Other releases of the month

The town of love: September 1

Troubadour Festival: September 2

Eva and Beba: September 2

Eva and Beba: Condemned to dance: September 2

Eva and Beba and the ghost of the girls’ bathroom: September 2

Secrets of Sport: The Regatta of the Century: September 6

The Anthrax Attacks: September 8

Breathless: September 9

Broad Peak: September 14

Rematch Now: September 16

Drifting Home: September 16

Skanda! Wirecard crash: September 16

Patton Oswalt: We all scream: September 20

Lou: September 23

Athena: September 23

Entergalactic: September 30

Rainbow: September 30

>