Premieres coming to Netflix in March 2022: series, movies and documentaries

The news has already been known Netflix for the month of March 2022 on the platform. There are a good number of options that will make you spend your afternoons very entertaining at home, so this is one of those occasions in which those who have an account in the service will be very happy.

All the series coming to Netflix

One of the big premieres this March is the arrival of the second season of The Bridgertons. This is a period creation where you can see the ins and outs of British high society in which intrigues and conspiracies are the order of the day (in addition to the launch of some brochures that act as tabloids at the time). The first season was a complete success, and the first chapter will be available on the 25th.

Another of the outstanding options that reach the platform is Krakow Monsters which, as is logical to think, has vampires as its common thread. A creation very oriented to adolescents where they will see everything from combats with all kinds of monsters to sentimental attractions between the protagonists where the singing voice is led by a medical student. It can be seen on Netflix on March 18.

This is the list with the rest of the options that can be seen as new on the platform:

The Guardians of Justice, premiere on day 1

Wild rhythm, premiere on day 2

Midnight at the Pera Palace, premiere on the 3rd

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe S2 premieres on day 3

Lies, premiere on the 4th

Do you know who it is?, premiere on the 4th

More wood, premiere on the 4th

Astrological Guide to Broken Hearts S2, premieres on the 8th

Patatín y patatón T3, premiere on the 8th

The Last Kingdom S5, premiere on the 9th

Queen of the South S5, premiere on the 9th

Love, life and a lot of other things, premiere on the 10th

Kotaro lives alone, premiere on the 10th

Once upon a time… but not anymore, premiere on the 11th

Zenko: The Good Brigade, premiere on the 15th

Give it gas, premiere on the 16th

Homeland, premiere on the 17th

Comedians in Paris, premiere on the 18th

Human resources, premiere on the 18th

Top Boy S2, premiere on the 18th

Eternally confused and longing for love, premiere on the 18th

Super PupZ, premiere on the 25th

The films that arrive on the platform

Here the highlight is the arrival of a post-apocalyptic movie called black crab on March 18. Starring Noomi Rapace and its common thread is that this survivor will be looking for her daughter in the middle of a global frost that will make everything very complicated. Action and constant tension are promised.

Below is the list of all titles that you can enjoy on Netflix in March 2022: