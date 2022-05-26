Premieres coming to Netflix in June 2022: series, movies and documentaries

All the premieres that one of the best streaming video platforms in Spain is planning to broadcast have already been announced. We talk about Netflix which has a good number of premieres in its portfolio, which will surely make you have a good time at home now that the heat is definitely here.

Among everything that lands on the VOD service, there are some things that especially stand out. An example is the broadcast of the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, the series that has marked an era for how it represents the time in which it happens and, of course, the plots that are discovered. The chosen day is June 10th And honestly, it’s something you shouldn’t miss.

Also between the movies there are things that are striking. Without going any further, the day June 17 debuts on the platform spider-head, a science fiction creation starring Chris Hemsworth and directed by Joseph Kominski (the same one who did the same in Top Gun: Maverick). This thriller will keep you on your toes, for sure.

All the premieres that arrive on Netflix

Next, we leave you a list with everything that you will be able to enjoy in the month of June 2022 in the service we are talking about if you have access to its catalog. The truth is that there are quite a few things and, therefore, it is normal that you find something that catches your attention. It is the following:

sets

Malverde: The patron saint: June 1

Borgen: Kingdom, Power and Glory: June 2

The floor is lava!: second season on June 3

Summer’s challenge: June 3

Two summers: June 3

Moms Club: June 3

A perfect mother: June 3

Barbie: It takes two: June 4

Troop action: second season on June 6

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill: June 6

My release diary: June 6

That’s My Time with David Letterman: June 7

A son of yours: June 8

Rhythm + Flow France: June 9

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration: June 9

The first death: June 10

Intimacy: June 10

A Tribute to Bob Saget: June 10

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory: June 11

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends: June 13

Charlie in Villasticker: June 13

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live: June 14

God’s Favorite Idiot: June 15

Iron Chef: The Legend of Iron: June 15

Maldives: June 15

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special: June 16

The deadlock: A paranormal park: June 16

Videoclips from the world of Karma: second season on June 16

Love and Anarchy: Season Two on June 16

She: Season 2 on June 17

You do not know who I am: June 17

War of neighbors: second season on June 17

Spriggan: June 18

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual: June 21

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 June 22

Best of the Festival: June 23

The paper house: Korea: June 24

The man against the bee: June 24

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy: June 28

The Upshaw Family: Season Two on June 29

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: June 30

Films

Iluzja: June 1

Upgrade: June 1

Invincible (Unbroken) 2: June 1

Interceptor: June 3

The Invocation of Enver Simaku: June 4

The Waiter: June 4

Infiltrated in the KKKlan: June 6

Waste: June 6

Claw: June 8

The trees of peace: June 10

The wrath of God: June 15

Centaur: June 15

Collision: June 16

Love and ice cream: June 22

documentaries

Eirik Jensen, Police or criminal?: June 3

Twilight of the Yakuza: June 4

Gladbeck: The drama of the hostages: June 8

Be docile: Pray and obey: June 8

Halftime: June 14

Tomma Ikuta sings, dances and performs Kabuki: June 16

The Mitchell Effect: June 17

Ben Crump: The Advocate for African Americans: June 19

The future of…: June 21

