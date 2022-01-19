Premieres coming to Netflix in January 2022: series, movies and documentaries

It’s not that January is a filling month, but it shows that among the premieres there are no names that are SO brilliant. In the end, December is one of those who takes the best titles, although do not think that, for this reason, the beginning of this 2022 will be orphaned of news. As usual on Netflix, even in a bad month we will have content to fill our leisure with dozens of endless marathons.

Of all that we will have in this month of January, surely the third season of “Snowpiercer” is one of the great additions. The story of that train in perpetual motion through the icy lands of a devastated planet, continues on its way through this claustrophobic life experiment that replicates the same defects of society, with upper and lower classes, sinners and virtuous and, above all, tremendous (and cruel) pulses of power for holding the reins of the snowbreaker’s destiny. If you want to know what will happen after the end of the second season, you will soon be able to get out of doubt.

But there is more. On January 21, one of the most additions (and fun at times) series of recent years on the platform, such as “Ozark”, will return. A story that begins with little rhythm but that in this first part of the fourth season, already reaches levels of absolute madness, with a family (apparently normal) mutating into a kind of mafia clan which is slowly spreading its tentacles across Missouri. If you haven’t seen it, give it a try.

Below you have all the Netflix releases for the month of January 2022:

Series

January 1

Incastrati

Occasional Love (S3)

January 4

Troop Action

January 5

Rebel

January 6th

club istanbul

January 7th

Johnny Test (S2)

January 10

Operation Ecstasy

12th of January

cheer

January 13th

the journalist

January 14

these black eyes

Afterlife season 3

Home

file 81

January 18

Dota: Dragonborn Season 2

January 19

the fringe

January 20

Midnight in Asia

January 21st

Summer season

Ozark (S4 Part 1)

That Girl Lay Lay

January 25

Snowpiercer (T3)

26 of January

The Sinner (S4)

January 27th

The chosen one

January 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness

Fair: the darkest light

the return of the spy

youth in orbit

The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

We are dead

Films

January 1

The Lazarus Effect

Bloodshot

the iron maiden

Chief Daddy 2: The Bankruptcy

the little stranger

loving fast

love etc.

Dark dawn

breaking in

Paparazzi

Execution order

Tales of Beatrix Potter

January 5

4 halves

January 6th

the wasteland

Uncle Drew

January 7th

Mother/Android

Binti

January 11

the origin of the world

12th of January

how i fell in love with a gangster

January 13th

The photocopier

Without shyness

January 14

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure

Comedian

January 20

royal treatment

Perfect strangers in Lebanon

January 21st

Munich on the eve of war

my father’s violin

January 22

The long arm

connecting rooms

Twice Round the Daffodils

honor suit

The Siege of Pinchgut

The FBI man

January 24

Three songs for Benazir

January 28

play at home

documentaries

January 7th

hype-house

January 18

Who pulls the strings: on the trail of the biggest imposters

January 19

The Divine Gluttony

Playing with Fire, Season 3

January 25

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos

January 27th

I’m Georgina

