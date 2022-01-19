Premieres coming to Netflix in January 2022: series, movies and documentaries

It’s not that January is a filling month, but it shows that among the premieres there are no names that are SO brilliant. In the end, December is one of those who takes the best titles, although do not think that, for this reason, the beginning of this 2022 will be orphaned of news. As usual on Netflix, even in a bad month we will have content to fill our leisure with dozens of endless marathons.
Of all that we will have in this month of January, surely the third season of “Snowpiercer” is one of the great additions. The story of that train in perpetual motion through the icy lands of a devastated planet, continues on its way through this claustrophobic life experiment that replicates the same defects of society, with upper and lower classes, sinners and virtuous and, above all, tremendous (and cruel) pulses of power for holding the reins of the snowbreaker’s destiny. If you want to know what will happen after the end of the second season, you will soon be able to get out of doubt.
But there is more. On January 21, one of the most additions (and fun at times) series of recent years on the platform, such as “Ozark”, will return. A story that begins with little rhythm but that in this first part of the fourth season, already reaches levels of absolute madness, with a family (apparently normal) mutating into a kind of mafia clan which is slowly spreading its tentacles across Missouri. If you haven’t seen it, give it a try.
Below you have all the Netflix releases for the month of January 2022:
Series
January 1
- Incastrati
- Occasional Love (S3)
January 4
- Troop Action
January 5
- Rebel
January 6th
- club istanbul
January 7th
- Johnny Test (S2)
January 10
- Operation Ecstasy
12th of January
- cheer
January 13th
- the journalist
January 14
- these black eyes
- Afterlife season 3
- Home
- file 81
January 18
- Dota: Dragonborn Season 2
January 19
- the fringe
January 20
- Midnight in Asia
January 21st
- Summer season
- Ozark (S4 Part 1)
- That Girl Lay Lay
January 25
- Snowpiercer (T3)
26 of January
- The Sinner (S4)
January 27th
- The chosen one
January 28
- Angry Birds: Summer Madness
- Fair: the darkest light
- the return of the spy
- youth in orbit
- The woman of the house in front of the girl in the window
- Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
- We are dead
Films
January 1
- The Lazarus Effect
- Bloodshot
- the iron maiden
- Chief Daddy 2: The Bankruptcy
- the little stranger
- loving fast
- love etc.
- Dark dawn
- breaking in
- Paparazzi
- Execution order
- Tales of Beatrix Potter
January 5
- 4 halves
January 6th
- the wasteland
- Uncle Drew
January 7th
- Mother/Android
- Binti
January 11
- the origin of the world
12th of January
- how i fell in love with a gangster
January 13th
- The photocopier
- Without shyness
January 14
- Riverdance: The Animated Adventure
- Comedian
January 20
- royal treatment
- Perfect strangers in Lebanon
January 21st
- Munich on the eve of war
- my father’s violin
January 22
- The long arm
- connecting rooms
- Twice Round the Daffodils
- honor suit
- The Siege of Pinchgut
- The FBI man
January 24
- Three songs for Benazir
January 28
- play at home
documentaries
January 7th
- hype-house
January 18
- Who pulls the strings: on the trail of the biggest imposters
January 19
- The Divine Gluttony
- Playing with Fire, Season 3
January 25
- Neymar: The Perfect Chaos
January 27th
- I’m Georgina
