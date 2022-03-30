EntertainmentTech News

Premieres coming to Netflix in April 2022: series, movies and documentaries

By: Brian Adam

We are very close to starting the month of April 2022 and you are surely wondering what is new coming to Netflix… especially if you have an account on the platform we are talking about. Well, we tell you everything you can enjoy both in what you have to see in movies, series and documentaries.

The truth is that there are options of the most flashy, such as the final installment of the Ozark series or the new episodes of Elite (and we must not forget the new Spanish fiction Welcome to Eden). These are two of the service’s creations that have always attracted the most attention, even if for different reasons. Among the films, two of the options that you should not miss are The Glass Girls and the animated creation Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood.

All the news coming to Netflix in April 2022

Next, we leave the list of everything new that you will find in the month that is about to start and that, for sure, will allow you to have very good times… including the dates in which you can enjoy the Easter holidays.

new sets

April 1st

  • The Home Edit: Everything in its place
  • the last bus
  • peter the scaly
  • Beyblade Burst Surge
  • Abby Hatcher, Season Two

April 4

  • Job offer
6 of April

  • Michela Giraud: The truth, I rotate it!
  • Hunch
  • The ultimatum: get married or leave

April 8

  • erotic lines
  • Elite Season Five
  • Green Eggs and Ham, Season Two
  • Tiger & Bunny, Season Two

April 9th

  • Tomorrow

April 12th

  • Hard Cell
  • animal detectives

April 13th

  • Almost happy, second season
  • The mother-in-law who gave birth to you

April 14th

  • ultra man season 2

April 20th

  • Russian doll, season two

April, the 21st

  • Kentaro is pregnant

April 22

  • heart stopper

April 27

  • Komi-san can’t communicate, season two

April 29

  • Ozark season four part two

New movies

April 1st

  • Battle: Freestyle
  • Celeb Five: Behind the scenes
  • Always at the best time
  • creed II
  • Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger
  • Tiger & Bunny: The Rising
  • Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning

6 of April

  • Furious

April 8

  • the crystal girls
  • Yakasha: Ruthless Operations
  • metal lords
  • Between two worlds

April 15

  • choose or die

April 16th

  • Man of God

April 22

  • let yourself go

April 27

  • The Siege of Silverton

28th of April

  • Bubble

April 29

  • Mother’s Love

new documentaries

April 7

  • back to space

April 13th

  • Our great national parks

April 19th

  • The White: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 27

  • The Lost Marilyn Monroe Tapes

