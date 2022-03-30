Premieres coming to Netflix in April 2022: series, movies and documentaries

We are very close to starting the month of April 2022 and you are surely wondering what is new coming to Netflix… especially if you have an account on the platform we are talking about. Well, we tell you everything you can enjoy both in what you have to see in movies, series and documentaries.

The truth is that there are options of the most flashy, such as the final installment of the Ozark series or the new episodes of Elite (and we must not forget the new Spanish fiction Welcome to Eden). These are two of the service’s creations that have always attracted the most attention, even if for different reasons. Among the films, two of the options that you should not miss are The Glass Girls and the animated creation Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood.

All the news coming to Netflix in April 2022

Next, we leave the list of everything new that you will find in the month that is about to start and that, for sure, will allow you to have very good times… including the dates in which you can enjoy the Easter holidays.

new sets

April 1st

The Home Edit: Everything in its place

the last bus

peter the scaly

Beyblade Burst Surge

Abby Hatcher, Season Two

April 4

Job offer

6 of April

Michela Giraud: The truth, I rotate it!

Hunch

The ultimatum: get married or leave

April 8

erotic lines

Elite Season Five

Green Eggs and Ham, Season Two

Tiger & Bunny, Season Two

April 9th

Tomorrow

April 12th

Hard Cell

animal detectives

April 13th

Almost happy, second season

The mother-in-law who gave birth to you

April 14th

ultra man season 2

April 20th

Russian doll, season two

April, the 21st

Kentaro is pregnant

April 22

heart stopper

April 27

Komi-san can’t communicate, season two

April 29

Ozark season four part two

New movies

April 1st

Battle: Freestyle

Celeb Five: Behind the scenes

Always at the best time

creed II

Millennium: What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger

Tiger & Bunny: The Rising

Tiger & Bunny: The Beginning

6 of April

Furious

April 8

the crystal girls

Yakasha: Ruthless Operations

metal lords

Between two worlds

April 15

choose or die

April 16th

Man of God

April 22

let yourself go

April 27

The Siege of Silverton

28th of April

Bubble

April 29

Mother’s Love

new documentaries

April 7

back to space

April 13th

Our great national parks

April 19th

The White: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 27

The Lost Marilyn Monroe Tapes

