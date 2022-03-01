Premieres coming to HBO Max in March 2022: series, movies and documentaries

If you are a subscriber of hbo max surely you are waiting to know everything that you are going to find new on the platform. And as usual there are a good number of new options so you don’t get bored at home. We show them to you ordered by date so that you know exactly when you have to be aware of your television.

In our opinion, one of the most interesting novelties that you will find in the service is the arrival of the first season of Blade Runner: Black Lotus on March 14. This is an animated series where CGI has been used that transports viewers to a time when replicants are part of society, since it is the year 2032. The search for memories with a high dose of action makes this premiere a great way to pass the time.

Spinoff

The rest of the HBO Max premieres

we leave you the list of everything you are going to find in the month of March 2022 on the video platform that right now has a large number of options because it has the Warner Bross catalogue. This is all you can enjoy:

March 1st

The Aviator, 2004

Adaptation, 2002

All the Pretty Horses, 2000

Are We Done Yet?, 2007

Around the World in 80 Days, 1956

Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary

Boyz n the Hood, 1991

Cameraman, Documentary

Diner, 1982

Fireboys, Documentary

Fly Away Home, 1996

Gigi, 1958

Timecrimes (aka Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)

Mogul Mowgli, 2020

One Tree Hill, 2003

Resident Evil, 1996

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004

Starship Troopers, 1997

Starsky & Hutch, 1975

The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Two Mrs Carrolls, 1947

The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary

The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary

Urban Legend, 1998

Welcome Back, 2019 (HBO)

March 2

Blade, 2002

Drive My Car, 2021

Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5

West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)

March 3rd

Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 4

The Planet, 2021 (HBO)

F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)

Goyo: In Lyrics From Another, 2022 (HBO)

6th of March

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)

7 of March

Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere

March 8

Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Seasons 1 to 8

March 10th

Dune, 2021 (HBO)

Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 12

Victor and Valentino T 3A Premiere

Spinoff

March 13

Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

March, 15th

Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

March 17

DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 18th

Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere

Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)

Vlad & Nikki, 2018

March 20

Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)

23 of March

Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games

March 24th

King Richard, 2021

One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

March 25th

Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001

Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere

March 31st

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Moonshot, 2022

There are a couple more options that, at the moment they have no date premiere, but it is certain that they will arrive this March 2022 at HBO Max. They are as follows: Swimsuit, 1989 and Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B.

>