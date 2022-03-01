Premieres coming to HBO Max in March 2022: series, movies and documentaries

If you are a subscriber of hbo max surely you are waiting to know everything that you are going to find new on the platform. And as usual there are a good number of new options so you don’t get bored at home. We show them to you ordered by date so that you know exactly when you have to be aware of your television.
In our opinion, one of the most interesting novelties that you will find in the service is the arrival of the first season of Blade Runner: Black Lotus on March 14. This is an animated series where CGI has been used that transports viewers to a time when replicants are part of society, since it is the year 2032. The search for memories with a high dose of action makes this premiere a great way to pass the time.
The rest of the HBO Max premieres
we leave you the list of everything you are going to find in the month of March 2022 on the video platform that right now has a large number of options because it has the Warner Bross catalogue. This is all you can enjoy:
March 1st
- The Aviator, 2004
- Adaptation, 2002
- All the Pretty Horses, 2000
- Are We Done Yet?, 2007
- Around the World in 80 Days, 1956
- Blow Up of Blow-Up, Documentary
- Boyz n the Hood, 1991
- Cameraman, Documentary
- Diner, 1982
- Fireboys, Documentary
- Fly Away Home, 1996
- Gigi, 1958
- Timecrimes (aka Timecrimes), 2007 (HBO)
- Mogul Mowgli, 2020
- One Tree Hill, 2003
- Resident Evil, 1996
- Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010
- Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004
- Resident Evil: Damnation, 2021
- Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007
- Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012
- Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation, 2004
- Starship Troopers, 1997
- Starsky & Hutch, 1975
- The Larry David Story Part 1: American Jewboy, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Larry David Story Part 2: The Jewish Fountainhead Documentary Premiere (HBO)
- The Two Mrs Carrolls, 1947
- The World of Jacques Demy, Documentary
- The Young Girls Turn 25, Documentary
- Urban Legend, 1998
- Welcome Back, 2019 (HBO)
March 2
- Blade, 2002
- Drive My Car, 2021
- Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5
- West Side Story, 2021 (HBO)
March 3rd
- Gaming Wall Street, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Our Flag Means Death, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- The Tourist, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 4
- The Planet, 2021 (HBO)
- F9: The Fast Saga, 2021 (HBO)
- Goyo: In Lyrics From Another, 2022 (HBO)
6th of March
- Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Series Premiere (HBO)
7 of March
- Teen Titans Go! S7A Premiere
March 8
- Ruxx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Seasons 1 to 8
March 10th
- Dune, 2021 (HBO)
- Juanpa + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Sandy + Chef, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Theodosia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 12
- Victor and Valentino T 3A Premiere
March 13
- Game Theory with Bomani Jones, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)
March, 15th
- Phoenix Rising Part 1 & 2, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 17
- DMZ, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Jellystone!, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Minx, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 18th
- Halloween Kills, 2021 (Extended Version) (HBO)
- Lust, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- On My Way with Irina Rimes, Max Original Premiere
- Pseudo, Premiere (HBO)
- Vlad & Nikki, 2018
March 20
- Amsterdam, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 22
- Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel Premiere (HBO)
23 of March
- Fists Of Freedom: The Story Of The ’68 Summer Games
March 24th
- King Richard, 2021
- One Perfect Shot, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Queen Stars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Starstruck, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
- Traffickers: Inside The Golden Triangle, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
March 25th
- Degrassi: The Next Generation, 2001
- Lucas the Spider, Cartoonito Original Season 1 Premiere
March 31st
- Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Julia, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
- Moonshot, 2022
There are a couple more options that, at the moment they have no date premiere, but it is certain that they will arrive this March 2022 at HBO Max. They are as follows: Swimsuit, 1989 and Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part B.
