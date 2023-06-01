Premieres coming to HBO Max in June 2023: all the series and movies

- Advertisement -

If you are one of those who have an account on the platform HBO MaxSurely you are waiting to know the premieres that are about to arrive in the month of June 2023. We show you the movies and series that have been chosen so that you don’t get bored for a moment when you have to be at home sitting in front of the television.

Among the series that are new, the one called the idol and that premieres on HBO Max on June 5. Her plot goes like this: After suffering a nervous breakdown that completely ruined Jocelyn’s (Lily-Rose Depp) last tour, she sets out to reclaim her rightful status as America’s biggest and sexiest pop star. Her passions are reignited when she meets Tedros (Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye), a nightclub manager with a shady past. Problems, relationships, tension… A fairly well drawn plot and an excellent invoice in everything that has to do with the setting.

In what has to do with movies, the most interesting thing that can be seen as a premiere on the platform is Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which can be enjoyed from June 2. “Magic” Mike Lane decides to return to the stage after a long break due to a business that has not been particularly good. This forces him again to work as a bartender in Florida. Hoping for one last dance, Mike heads to London in the company of a wealthy socialite who makes him an offer he can’t refuse – for different reasons. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers her true intentions, they are not what they first seem.

Other premieres coming to HBO Max in June

The list that we leave with the options that for the moment The platform is scheduled to launch in June makes it clear that there are a good number of series and movies with which to pass the time.

Series

Nancy Drew: season four premiere on June 1

Mayans MC: Season 5 premieres June 13

The Gemstones: Season 3 premieres June 19

And Just Like That…: Season 2 premieres June 22

Warrior: Season 3 premieres June 29

Films

Pregnant: premiere on June 2

Richard Jewell: Premiere June 2

Trump: Unprecedented: Premieres June 8

The first five: premiere on June 9

The great sarao: premiere on June 16

Sofia and real life: premiere on June 23