Premieres coming to HBO Max in December 2022: all the series and movies

Warner’s platform HBO Max has already prepared the premieres that -for the moment- it plans to launch as news for the month of December 2022. We show you the series and films that are most striking among all those that will allow you to have a good time at home now that the really cold.

One of the best options among all those that arrive is the last season of dark matter. The cadence is maintained to follow Philip Pullman’s novels and, as always, fantasy will be the predominant note where a girl has to save the world from a destiny that seems complicated. The premiere takes place on December 6 and at the end of to be a more than interesting combination of action and effects.

Possibly the most striking option among the premiere films is Judas and the black Messiah. On December 7 you can enjoy it in the HBO Max catalog, and it is a story that is somewhere between social criticism and a thriller where a car thief is found by the FBI to infiltrate among the Black Panthers. Well finished and with continued suspense, it’s much better than you might think at first.

More premieres on HBO Max in December 2022

The rest of the options that you can enjoy in the event that you have an account on this platform, are the ones that you will be able to see in the list that we offer you after this paragraph. The truth is that the amount is not the largest among all VOD services, but the quality is undoubted in most of the creations that are released next month:

Series

Gossip Girl: Season 2 premieres December 1

Branson: Premiere December 2

Armas de mujer: premiere on December 2

Unveiled: Surviving the Light of the World: Premieres December 7

The Outlaws: season two premieres December 8

Doom Patrol: season four premiere on December 9

The Pact: premiere of the second season on December 12

Romulus: season two premiere on December 16

Britney Versus Jamie: Premiere December 17

The Head: Season 2 premieres December 22

Jose Andrés & Family in Spain: premiere on December 27

Films

A Christmas in Hollywood: premiere on December 1

The Warren Files: Compelled by the Demon: Premiere December 30