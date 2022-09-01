Premieres coming to Disney + in September 2022: series, movies and documentaries

- Advertisement -

If you have an active account on the streaming video platform Disney+ there is news for you: the service has already communicated all the premieres it has planned so that they can be enjoyed on september 2022. We show you what you should not miss among the series and movies that land in a few days.

The two most important arrivals that you can enjoy are the series Andor and the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. The first opens on September 21 and it returns to the Star Wars universe, which is part of those that Disney + has in its portfolio. It can be considered a prequel to Rogue One and it will have 12 chapters -and everything indicates that there will be no second season, as far as you know…-.

In what has to do with Thor: Love and Thunder, which was a movie released in theaters, and maintains the trend that Marvel has given to God of Thunder, in which he seems like a teenager who doesn’t know what to do with his life and who has an unresolved platonic love. Fun, yes, but with an aroma that will not be to the liking of many who want to see the friend of the hammer once and for all do what he really knows against his enemies. His arrival is placed on September 8.

The rest of the premieres on Disney + for September 2022

We leave you the list of all the news that arrive in series, movies and that one of the most popular platforms has planned. growing lately and that has been one of the reasons why others -such as Netflix- are not having a particularly good time. This is what you should not miss:

sets

Mike: premiere on September 8 (09/08)

Pistol: premiere on September 8

Growing Up: premiere on September 8

Cars: On the Road: Premiere September 8

Heart attack weddings: premiere on September 8

Incognita land: premiere on September 8

Malcolm in the Middle: Premiere September 14

The Kardashians: Season Two on September 22

The Old Man: premiere on September 28

Films

The Zone: Mission Survival: Premiere on September 8

Welcome to the club: premiere on September 8

Pinocchio: premiere on September 8

The return of the witches 2: premiere on September 30

documentaries

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Premiere September 8

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Return of a Jedi: premieres on September 8

America: Extraordinary Landscapes: Premiere September 14

Mija: The price of triumph: premiere on September 16

Supernatural: Premiere September 21

