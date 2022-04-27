Premieres coming to Disney + in May 2022: series, movies and documentaries

streaming video service Disney+ is one of the most active at the moment, at least in what has to do with premieres in the month of May 2022. We show you everything that you will be able to enjoy if you have an account on the platform which we are talking about.

Without a doubt, one of the things that are unmissable among all those that will be released is the first installment of one of the most charismatic characters among all those who have formed the Star Wars saga. We refer to the series Obi-Wan Kenobi which, how could it be otherwise, will feature Ewan McGregor as the protagonist and which is set about 10 years after the cataclysm that occurs in the movie Revenge of the Sith. Ojito, everything indicates that Darth Vader will be in the game at its premiere on May 27.

These are the premieres of Disney + in May 2022

Next, we leave the complete list of everything that you will be able to enjoy in the month of May 2022 in this service that, little by little, increases its offer for compete with the two big ones in the market right now: Netflix and HBO Max. They are the following:

sets

Apart from the aforementioned, another of the great additions that will be on the platform will be the premiere on May 11, how i met your father, a sequel to one of the most important comedy series in recent times (How I Met Your Mother). The basis of everything is the same, but with a completely different point of view.

We show you everything else that comes to the catalog of the Disney + platform:

Disney Gallery – Star Wars: The Boba Fett Book: May 4

Father made in USA: eighteenth season on May 4

War of the worlds: second season on May 4

Bingo and Rolly: Season 2 and Season 3 on May 4

The quest: May 11

The Hunter: May 11

Outmatched: May 11

Big hero 6: second season on May 11

Muppet babies: second season on May 11

Life and Beth: May 18

The Godfather of Harlem: Seasons 1 and 2 on May 18

The Walking Dead: Season 11B on May 18

The passage: May 18

Between brothers: first three seasons on May 18

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: May 25

Dads on request: May 25

Neboa: May 25

Mayans MC: first three seasons on May 25

One for all: first nine seasons on May 25

Doctor at the toy hospital: fourth season on May 25

The Oussekine case (date to be confirmed)

Films

Among the films there are a couple that are interesting among all those that arrive on Disney +. These are the valet (May 20), which narrates a case that is generated by the appearance of an unexpected man in a photo. The second is Sneakerella: Cinderella in slippers (May 13) which is an adaptation of the classic to current days.

The rest of the films that arrive on the VOD service are as follows:

This is how we are: May 6

Armageddon: May 6

The proposition: May 13

Assassin’s Creed: May 20

Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians: May 20

Eddie the Eagle: May 20

Goal!: May 20

Feeding the world: May 27

Complete saga of the planet of the apes: May 27

documentaries

Here what you can see on Disney + is what we enumerate listed below: