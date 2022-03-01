Premieres coming to Disney + in March 2022: series, movies and documentaries

If you have an account on the video platform Disney+ I’m sure you’re looking forward to finding out about all the news that you’re going to be able to enjoy in Spain in the month of March, which arrives tomorrow. Well, we are going to indicate the options that will allow you not to get bored when you are at home.

On this occasion there are arrivals of both series, through movies, and documentaries. and we’re going to indicate the days of each of the premieres so that you write down what is most interesting in your agenda and do not miss it.

The series that come to Disney +

This is the list of everything that you will be able to enjoy next month in the VOD service that has franchises as important as, for example, all of Marvel or Pirates of the Caribbean. They are the following:

Bobs Burgers, Season 12 on March 2, 2022

Outrun by Running Man, Season 1 on March 2, 2022

Mrs America, March 2, 2022

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, complete series on March 9, 2022

Fosse/Verdon, March 9, 2022

The other look, seasons 1 and on: March 9, 2022

The Great North Season 2 on March 9, 2022

Snowfall Season 4 on March 16, 2022

Hit Season 2, March 16, 2022

Unknown Parallels, March 23, 2022

It wasn’t my fault, March 23, 2022

This is us, seasons 1 to 5 (and the sixth is also coming) on ​​March 23, 2022

The incident, March 23, 2022

Moon Knight, March 30, 2022

All the movies released by the platform

West Side Story, March 2, 2022

The big bet, March 4, 2022

Two men and one destiny, on March 4, 2022

Full Monty, March 4, 2022

Spin, March 4, 2022

Cleopatra, March 11, 2022

Hello Dolly, March 11, 2022

The lucky star club, on March 11, 2022

Network, March 11, 2022

The Alley of Lost Souls, March 16, 2022

Twelve at home, on March 18, 2022

The Revenant, March 18, 2022

A couple of three, on March 18, 2022

The French Connection. Against the drug empire, on March 18, 2022

French Connection 2, March 18, 2022

The Poseidon Adventure, March 18, 2022

Tammy Faye’s eyes, March 23, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo, the Driving home for u: March 25, 2022

Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild, March 25, 2022

Chariots of Fire, March 25, 2022

MASH, March 25, 2022

Lost, March 25, 2022

Documentaries premiering on Disney+