Premieres coming to Disney + in March 2022: series, movies and documentaries

If you have an account on the video platform Disney+ I’m sure you’re looking forward to finding out about all the news that you’re going to be able to enjoy in Spain in the month of March, which arrives tomorrow. Well, we are going to indicate the options that will allow you not to get bored when you are at home.
On this occasion there are arrivals of both series, through movies, and documentaries. and we’re going to indicate the days of each of the premieres so that you write down what is most interesting in your agenda and do not miss it.
The series that come to Disney +
This is the list of everything that you will be able to enjoy next month in the VOD service that has franchises as important as, for example, all of Marvel or Pirates of the Caribbean. They are the following:
- Bobs Burgers, Season 12 on March 2, 2022
- Outrun by Running Man, Season 1 on March 2, 2022
- Mrs America, March 2, 2022
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, complete series on March 9, 2022
- Fosse/Verdon, March 9, 2022
- The other look, seasons 1 and on: March 9, 2022
- The Great North Season 2 on March 9, 2022
- Snowfall Season 4 on March 16, 2022
- Hit Season 2, March 16, 2022
- Unknown Parallels, March 23, 2022
- It wasn’t my fault, March 23, 2022
- This is us, seasons 1 to 5 (and the sixth is also coming) on March 23, 2022
- The incident, March 23, 2022
- Moon Knight, March 30, 2022
All the movies released by the platform
- West Side Story, March 2, 2022
- The big bet, March 4, 2022
- Two men and one destiny, on March 4, 2022
- Full Monty, March 4, 2022
- Spin, March 4, 2022
- Cleopatra, March 11, 2022
- Hello Dolly, March 11, 2022
- The lucky star club, on March 11, 2022
- Network, March 11, 2022
- The Alley of Lost Souls, March 16, 2022
- Twelve at home, on March 18, 2022
- The Revenant, March 18, 2022
- A couple of three, on March 18, 2022
- The French Connection. Against the drug empire, on March 18, 2022
- French Connection 2, March 18, 2022
- The Poseidon Adventure, March 18, 2022
- Tammy Faye’s eyes, March 23, 2022
- Olivia Rodrigo, the Driving home for u: March 25, 2022
- Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck Wild, March 25, 2022
- Chariots of Fire, March 25, 2022
- MASH, March 25, 2022
- Lost, March 25, 2022
Documentaries premiering on Disney+
- Gathering Room, March 2, 2022
- Africas Hunter, seasons 2 and 3, on March 9, 2022
- Growing Up in Africa Season 1 on March 9, 2022
- Africa’s Most Dangerous Season 4 on March 9, 2022
- Embrace your inner panda: This is how Red was made, on March 11, 2022
- Mayday: Air Disasters Season 9 on March 16, 2022
- Climate change, March 18, 2022
- More than robots, March 18, 2022
- City of Angels. City of Death, March 23, 2022
- DMC: Beyond Magic Season 1 on March 23, 2022
- Atlas of Cursed Places Season 1 on March 23, 2022
- Surviving the Mount St. Helens Disaster, March 25, 2022
- Challenger: recordings of the tragedy, on March 25, 2022
