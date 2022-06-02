Premieres coming to Disney + in June 2022: series, movies and documentaries

The last of the platforms from which we have known the news that it has prepared for the month of June of the year 2022. And, the truth is that Disney+ It is one of those that offers a greater number of novelties (and the variety is also excellent). We show you what is worth taking into account to enjoy your subscription.

One of the best options that are released in this new month is the series Ms Marvel. The story is based on a teenage girl who is a fan of superhero comics and discovers by chance that she herself has powers. It shows how she enjoys this possibility in a casual and fun tone, making it an excellent family option that is worth giving it a try, since her finish is quite correct. It opens on June 8.

The movie is also amazing stargirl in hollywood, which hits the platform on June 3. Music is the center of this feature film that comes to Disney +, and that narrates how it can change lives in a simple but radical way. It shows that you should not be afraid of this happening, since the consequences do not always have to be negative. Entertaining and very bright, it will make you have a good time.

The rest of the novelties that arrive at Disney +

Here is the long list of Every options that are being released on this VOD service, which is one of the fastest growing lately and, therefore, it seems that things are doing very well. It is the following:

sets

Abbott College: June 1

The Orville: New Horizons: Season 3 June 2

Big Sky: new installment of the second season on June 8

Destiny Delights: June 8

The gallant. TV changed, he didn’t: June 8

With love, Victor: Final season on June 15

It was always me: June 15

Strengthening the family: June 15

Only murders in the building: second season on June 28

Atlanta: Season Three June 29

Baymax!: June 29

Butterfly: June 29

Films

Fire Island: June 3

Sissi: June 3

Sissi Empress: June 3

Sissi’s fate: June 3

Ravenous: June 10

The divorce: June 10

Belle: June 10

Mars: June 17

Peak Anxiety: June 17

The fat one was mounted: June 17

Margaret: June 17

Trevor: The Musical: June 24 (in original version with subtitles)

Joseph Lees Dream: June 24

Overcoming: The Antetokounmpo Family Story – June 24

The Immortal: A Gomorrah Movie: June 24

Patti Cakes: June 24

documentaries