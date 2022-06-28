Premieres coming to Disney + in July 2022: series, movies and documentaries

- Advertisement -

coming-to- -in- -2022-series-movies.jpg" width="980" height="565" />

Do you have an account on the video platform documentaries/">Disney+? If so, surely you are wondering what are the novelties that it has prepared for the month of July 2022. Well, stop looking, since we are going to show you everything you need to know about it so you do not miss out. nothing now that summer is here.

The service we are talking about has a good number of premieres. Among the series there is one that stands out above the rest: Atlanta. Its third season opens on July 13, and it has already left an excellent taste in the mouth in the previous two. Will the protagonists be able to assimilate the success they have just achieved and with which they dreamed so much? If you want to know, do not miss the new chapters.

Among the films, the most notable is not ok. Opening on July 29, this film shows the life that surrounds those who seek to be famous on social networks and how the lies that exist end up becoming a big problem. In addition, this Disney + content is also shown in a stark way what the Internet is when it comes to disassembling someone.

Premieres on Disney + in July 2022

Below is the list of all the news most interesting that you can enjoy on this platform throughout the month of July 2022, both in series, movies and documentaries. They are the following:

sets

Land of Opportunities: July 6

New Arrivals: July 6

Wayward Pines: July 6

Minnows: Season 3 on July 6

Ghost Whisperer: Until the fifth season on July 6

Kisses and Omens: July 13

Opera: July 13

Solar Opposites: Season Three on July 13

Lego Star Wars: All-Stars: July 13

Anita: Director’s Cut: July 13

Dads on request: July 13

The Wonder Years: Season 1 Part 2 on July 20

Milo Murphy’s Law: Season Two on July 20

Faster Than Fear: July 20

It’s Always Sunny in Philly: Seasons 12 through 15 on July 20

Santa Evita: July 26

Pepe’s beach bar: first two seasons on July 27

Emergency: July 27

High School Musical: The Musical: Season 3 on July 27

By command of heaven: July 27

The Resident: from the first to the fifth season on July 27

Films

Dead Poets Club: July 1

The princess: July 1

Venom: July 1

Spider-Man: July 1

Spider-Man 2: July 1

Spider-Man 3: July 1

Spider-Man: Homecoming: July 1

Spider-Man: A New Universe: July 8

Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Summer: Special on July 8

The Pyramid: July 8

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie: July 13

Lady Falcon: July 15

Zombie 3: July 15

Grandparents to power: July 15

Sweet Home Alabama: July 22

Death among the flowers: July 22

Road to paradise: July 29

documentaries

Inside North Korea: after the meeting: July 1

Slaying the Badger (VOSE): July 1

Car SOS: Season 9 on July 6

Captivating the audience: a horror story: on July 6

Mighty Rythie / Pat XO (VOSE): July 8

Glee in concert: July 8

The world’s largest white shark: July 8

O da Joana (VOSE): July 13

Dark money: July 13

Cadernos da Filipa (VOSE): July 13

Long Gone Summer (VOSE): July 15

Four Days in October (VOSE): July 15

Fernando Nation (VOSE): July 15

Silly Little Game (VOSE): July 15

Lolo: July 15

Aftershock: A Failed Healing: July 19

Guillermo Pérez Roldan Confidential: July 20

Wild Crimes: July 20

Scanning the past: July 20

The Influencer of Soho (VOSE): July 22

The Lost Treasures of the Maya: July 22

Truths and lies: The last gangster (VOSE): July 22

The Big Shark Show: July 22

Light & Magic: A Not So Distant Dream: July 27

Drugs, Inc.: Dealer POV: July 29