Premieres coming to Disney + in July 2022: series, movies and documentaries

Do you have an account on the video platform documentaries/">Disney+? If so, surely you are wondering what are the novelties that it has prepared for the month of July 2022. Well, stop looking, since we are going to show you everything you need to know about it so you do not miss out. nothing now that summer is here.
The service we are talking about has a good number of premieres. Among the series there is one that stands out above the rest: Atlanta. Its third season opens on July 13, and it has already left an excellent taste in the mouth in the previous two. Will the protagonists be able to assimilate the success they have just achieved and with which they dreamed so much? If you want to know, do not miss the new chapters.
Among the films, the most notable is not ok. Opening on July 29, this film shows the life that surrounds those who seek to be famous on social networks and how the lies that exist end up becoming a big problem. In addition, this Disney + content is also shown in a stark way what the Internet is when it comes to disassembling someone.
Premieres on Disney + in July 2022
Below is the list of all the news most interesting that you can enjoy on this platform throughout the month of July 2022, both in series, movies and documentaries. They are the following:
sets
- Land of Opportunities: July 6
- New Arrivals: July 6
- Wayward Pines: July 6
- Minnows: Season 3 on July 6
- Ghost Whisperer: Until the fifth season on July 6
- Kisses and Omens: July 13
- Opera: July 13
- Solar Opposites: Season Three on July 13
- Lego Star Wars: All-Stars: July 13
- Anita: Director’s Cut: July 13
- Dads on request: July 13
- The Wonder Years: Season 1 Part 2 on July 20
- Milo Murphy’s Law: Season Two on July 20
- Faster Than Fear: July 20
- It’s Always Sunny in Philly: Seasons 12 through 15 on July 20
- Santa Evita: July 26
- Pepe’s beach bar: first two seasons on July 27
- Emergency: July 27
- High School Musical: The Musical: Season 3 on July 27
- By command of heaven: July 27
- The Resident: from the first to the fifth season on July 27
Films
- Dead Poets Club: July 1
- The princess: July 1
- Venom: July 1
- Spider-Man: July 1
- Spider-Man 2: July 1
- Spider-Man 3: July 1
- Spider-Man: Homecoming: July 1
- Spider-Man: A New Universe: July 8
- Mickey Mouse’s Wonderful Summer: Special on July 8
- The Pyramid: July 8
- Bob’s Burgers: The Movie: July 13
- Lady Falcon: July 15
- Zombie 3: July 15
- Grandparents to power: July 15
- Sweet Home Alabama: July 22
- Death among the flowers: July 22
- Road to paradise: July 29
documentaries
- Inside North Korea: after the meeting: July 1
- Slaying the Badger (VOSE): July 1
- Car SOS: Season 9 on July 6
- Captivating the audience: a horror story: on July 6
- Mighty Rythie / Pat XO (VOSE): July 8
- Glee in concert: July 8
- The world’s largest white shark: July 8
- O da Joana (VOSE): July 13
- Dark money: July 13
- Cadernos da Filipa (VOSE): July 13
- Long Gone Summer (VOSE): July 15
- Four Days in October (VOSE): July 15
- Fernando Nation (VOSE): July 15
- Silly Little Game (VOSE): July 15
- Lolo: July 15
- Aftershock: A Failed Healing: July 19
- Guillermo Pérez Roldan Confidential: July 20
- Wild Crimes: July 20
- Scanning the past: July 20
- The Influencer of Soho (VOSE): July 22
- The Lost Treasures of the Maya: July 22
- Truths and lies: The last gangster (VOSE): July 22
- The Big Shark Show: July 22
- Light & Magic: A Not So Distant Dream: July 27
- Drugs, Inc.: Dealer POV: July 29