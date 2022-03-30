Premieres coming to Disney + in April 2022: series, movies and documentaries

The platform of the North American giant already has everything ready to offer new content in the month of April 2022. We tell you what you will be able to enjoy quietly at home or wherever you go on vacation if you are one of those who have an account in Disney+.

The best is the premiere of the film death on the nile, a feature film that has a spectacular cast (such as Gal Gadot and director Kenneth Branagh himself) and that is an excellent way to pass the time, since it is based on a novel by Agatha Christie, which is sure to time to be entertained. In what has to do with the series, the most notable are New York Cops or The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes in this month.

The novelties that arrive at Disney + in April 2022

We leave you all the options that are released sorted by dates so you can take good note so you don’t miss something you’ve been waiting for a long time. They are the following possibilities that, the truth, is that they are quite varied and of quality:

new sets

April 1st

The Dropout: The Rise and Fall of Elizabeth Holmes

6 of April

Wow, Sam.

Alternative Therapy

Cloak and Dagger, Seasons 1 and 2

Me and the World, Seasons 1 and 2

Bluey, seasons 1 and 2

April 13th

the ignorant angels

new york cops

blessed patience

Fancy Nancy

April 14th

The Kardashians

April 20th

Perfect Harmony

the last man on earth

gigantosaurus

DuckTales Season 2

April 27

Ridley Road

Kuzco: An Emperor at School, Season 1 and 2

The Big Leap: The Great Leap

Grand Hoyel

sand promises

April 29

Mickey House’s Marvelous Spring

New movies

April 1st

death on the nile

Nate’s dream

Quills

A perfect plan

6 of April

Fresh

April 8

sex appeal

the call of the wild

brubaker

phenomenon

April 13th

Ice Age: The Misadventures of Scrat

April 15

Noah

forever friends

maximum anxiety

April 22

Le Mans 66

The devil’s lawyer

A madman is on the loose in Hollywood

April 27

Sketchbook: how to start drawing

April 29

crush

to any other place

The hate you give

new documentaries

April 1st

The reason I jump

6 of April

Africa’s Deadliest Predators Season 5 & 6

Celebrities in Danger with Bear Grylls, Season 6

April 8

being the queen

April 13th

Remote Survival

Illegal trafficking with Mariana Van Seller

April 20th

Hacking the System

Cadernos da Filipa

O da Joana

April 21

captivating the audience

April 22

Polar Bear

Explorer: Alex Honnold in the Amazon

My Big Little Farm: The Return

Polar bear: how it was made

April 27

Drain the Oceans Season 3

April 29

earthquake in nepal

