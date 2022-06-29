Premieres coming to Apple TV + in July 2022: series and movies

- Advertisement -

One of the platforms that offers good quality content in Spain is movies-and-documentaries/">AppleTV+. The service of the Cupertino company has already prepared all the news that can be enjoyed in the month of July 2022 by those who have an account. We show you what you should not miss.

One of the great novelties that you will find on the platform is the series appearances, which premieres on the 29th. This is a thriller where a woman with memory loss has to know if what they say about the reasons for this to be so are real or not. It offers a good cast and consists of eight episodes in which the tension, even sexual, is largely to blame for being a very addictive creation.

Another of the creations that come to Apple TV + is Forward. This is a series that consists of eleven chapters that you can see from July 22. The protagonist of the story is a boy who has to go from studying at home to public school. All the new challenges that he will find is what you will be able to meet, it is a host of experiences that you will take away if he decides to see this creation.

More premieres on Apple TV +

Apart from what has been mentioned, the platform of the North American company does not lack other premieres that are interesting for the month of July 2022. An example of what we say is that for the little ones it lands duck and goose July 8th. The unique friendship of the protagonists and their social foundations is what is learned in this ideal creation for children. An eminently family creation.

Two other series premiering this month on the VOD service are Locked up with the devil and Ámbar, on July 8 and 29 respectively. The first is a miniseries that premieres a weekly episode where an athlete sentenced to 10 years in prison where he has to make a decision that possibly changes his life and has to do with another inmate. The second option tells how a little girl abstracts from her parents’ divorce through music. Another option that can be an excellent family possibility.

Finally, we must not fail to mention that on July 22 the third season of cycles. Will the protagonists manage to adapt to their newly released fatherhood? The evidence that exists for this reason is what will focus this new installment of a series that has already won several awards.