Premieres coming to Apple TV + in August 2022: series and movies

- Advertisement -

coming-to- -TV-in- -2022-series.jpg" width="980" height="565" />

As usual on the streaming video platform AppleTV+, the number of news that will launch in the month of August 2022, which is close to starting, is not the largest. But yes, the quality of everything that will increase your database is beyond doubt. We show you what you should not miss in the event that you are one of those who have an account.

A premiere movie on Apple TV+

You can enjoy both series and , and among the latter is lucky. This film opens on August 5, and we are talking about an animated work where the protagonist is the most curious: the person with worse luck what’s in the world. Luckily, he discovers the Land of Luck, which will obviously change his life.

With a most curious companion that he finds in that place, he will begin a journey with the aim of finding what is necessary to change his luck. In this case, one currency. A fun creation, perfect for all audiences.

Good series to enjoy in summer

There are three creations of this type that the Apple service will premiere in August 2022. There are all and are the following:

The Surfside Girls (August 19): It is an adaptation of a series of novels where a couple of friends solve different mysteries… and this is not about losing bicycles, no. We are talking about supernatural events that appear, to their surprise, in the city where they live. With different personalities each, the low of his hometown will be the center of all problems.

sisters to death (August 19): If you are one of those who love black comedies, this creation is exactly what you were looking for to spend the summer in the best possible way. With high doses of suspense, the Garvey sisters have to move forward in their lives where there will be difficulties, but they will discover that there is strength in union. By the way, the cast is simply spectacular.

see (August 26): The third and final season of this post-apocalyptic series arrives in which Jason Momoa takes the lead. The brutal world in which the story takes place is maintained and where the loss of the ability to see makes things very different from what is expected. The final fight due to a scientist putting things very wrong centers the plot of this series that has an excellent bill (and a rhythm, perhaps, somewhat slow).

This is all you will be able to enjoy on the Apple TV+ platform in the month of August 2022. More than enough options for you to amortize the account you pay for the account you have.