Premieres coming to Apple TV+ in April 2023: all series and movies

We want to make things easy for you if you have an account on the streaming video platform TV+. We are going to show you a list with all the news that it plans to broadcast in the 2023 which is close to beginning. In this way, you will not miss a series or movie that may interest you.

Among the films that attract the most attention is ghosting, which opens on April 21 on the platform of the Cupertino company. The protagonists of the creation are Ana de Armas and Chris Evans, where the second falls in love with the first, but she hides a secret that will make them live an adventure that they never thought would happen together. Action, emotion and entertainment is what this film promises in which things are not what they seem and that is not bad at all to have a good time in front of the television if you have an Apple TV+ account.

There is a good number of premiere series this month on the VOD service we are talking about, and among them we believe that you should take into account the one called Jane. A fun adventure for the whole family in which a girl has the impulse to save everything that she has to do with ecology and for this she is accompanied by a great friend and also by a chimpanzee that gives her a spatial touch. to creation. A good way to pass the time and see that it is possible to save wild animals if there is an intention to do so. It opens on April 14.

coming-to-apple-tv-in-april-2023-all-series.jpg" width="980" height="552" /> AppleTV+

Everything else coming to Apple TV in April 2023

We show you the rest of the options that are going to be released next month on the Apple platform, at least those that are scheduled at the moment. They are listed below and, the truth is that, as always, the quality of each of them is beyond any doubt:

Series

Schmigadoon!: Season 2 Premieres April 5

Sago Mini Friends: First Season Premiere April 14

Last Thing He Told Me: Season One Premieres April 14

The drops of God: premiere of the first season on April 21

The Afterparty: season two premieres April 28

Toad and frog: premiere of the first season on April 28

Films

The world against Boris Becker: premiere on April 7

