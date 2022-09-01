Premieres arriving at Filmin in September 2022: series, movies and documentaries

- Advertisement -

If you have an account to access the content that exists on the platform filmin surely you are looking forward to knowing the novelties that it has prepared for the month of september 2022. And, as always, the company has opted for options that are not the most commercial, but that do have a quality that is beyond doubt.

Possibly the best thing to come to the VOD service is the movie Instinct, which can be seen from September 15. In it you will discover how someone with a lot of experience can end up making mistakes for which, supposedly, they are perfectly prepared. This drama with a high sexual content is the most interesting (and has even been awarded).

The rest of the Filmin premieres for September 2022

We leave you the list in which you can see the series, movies and that are going to be broadcast for the first time on this platform, which has a good number of subscribers who are especially looking for options that are not very commercial when it comes to enjoying the television that you have in your living room.

sets

The control room : premiere on September 6. It is a thriller that tells the story of an emergency service worker in which a call from someone from the past changes his life forever.

: premiere on September 6. It is a thriller that tells the story of an emergency service worker in which a call from someone from the past changes his life forever. We are who We are : premiere on September 13. Story of what adolescence is like when it is ending and the problems that arise, especially to the protagonists who are far from home.

: premiere on September 13. Story of what adolescence is like when it is ending and the problems that arise, especially to the protagonists who are far from home. all you need : September 23 premiere of the first two seasons. A story with a high social content where it is told how several homosexual men spend it who want to end the stereotypes of their city: Berlin.

: September 23 premiere of the first two seasons. A story with a high social content where it is told how several homosexual men spend it who want to end the stereotypes of their city: Berlin. a royal secret: premiere on September 27. Story based on real events and set in the 30s, tells the relationship of a restorer with King Gustaf V of Sweden. The interesting thing is everything that is done to try to end it, whatever it takes.

Films

A new world : premiere on September 2. A life story in which a man leaves everything for work, including his family. This ends up realizing what he has done and begins a search to be clear if what he has done is a success and a tremendous mistake.

: premiere on September 2. A life story in which a man leaves everything for work, including his family. This ends up realizing what he has done and begins a search to be clear if what he has done is a success and a tremendous mistake. Everybody hates Johan : premieres on September 9. Curious narrative of how a social misfit ends up showing a face that few suspect he has and that leads him to be accepted little by little in his native village.

: premieres on September 9. Curious narrative of how a social misfit ends up showing a face that few suspect he has and that leads him to be accepted little by little in his native village. Costa Brava, Lebanon : premiere on September 16. A good film that arrives at Filmin and that tells the story of people who resist being absorbed by capitalism, but who have it very difficult to survive .

: premiere on September 16. A good film that arrives at Filmin and that tells the story of people who resist being absorbed by capitalism, but who have it very difficult to survive The lesson : premiere on September 20. Film that shows how uncontrolled political discussions can lead to unexpected extremes. So much so that even society ends up splashed.

: premiere on September 20. Film that shows how uncontrolled political discussions can lead to unexpected extremes. So much so that even society ends up splashed. Swest : premiere on September 23. Drama that tells how the life of influencers can be, which is not always as rosy as many think.

: premiere on September 23. Drama that tells how the life of influencers can be, which is not always as rosy as many think. you have to come see it : premiere on September 23. It narrates the reunion of friends and how relationships can be resumed effortlessly and are determining factors.

: premiere on September 23. It narrates the reunion of friends and how relationships can be resumed effortlessly and are determining factors. just remembering: premiere on September 23. Narrative introspection of the story of a couple that is told from the end to the beginning. Fantastic image of what coexistence can be.

documentaries

the year of discovery : premiere on September 1.

: premiere on September 1. false culprit : premiere on September 2.

: premiere on September 2. Oswald the Forger: premiere on September 30