Premieres arriving at Filmin in May 2022: series, movies and documentaries

Another of the most important streaming video platforms in Spain right now has already communicated the premieres it plans to offer in the month of May 2022. We refer to filmin which is a different option from the rest due to the type of content it offers, where quality generally prevails over quantity.

There are two options that we highlight compared to the rest. The first is the movie Fault, which premieres on May 13, and which shows the story of an improvement that is isolated in a cabin after going through a very relevant trauma and where it is verified how complicated it is to overcome what happens in a simple way. then there is the series The accusation, which hits the platform on May 10. This creation shows the shock that happened in Germany from a massive accusation of child pornography. Spectacular background that you will discover.

All Filmin releases in May 2022

Next, we leave the complete list of the premieres that you can enjoy in this streaming video service and, therefore, you will not miss anything in the event that if you see that something interests you, you write it down in the calendar. This is the most outstanding:

Series

Apart from the above, other options that we believe are worthwhile in Filmin is brassic. An excellent comedy that premieres its third season on May 3, where some friends from a social class on the low side have to make a living the best way they can.

These are the other possibilities that you can enjoy in May 2022:

The time of happiness: second season on May 12

Manayek: May 24

Parliament: second season on May 31.

Films

Be careful not to miss the movie the story of my wife which you can enjoy on May 20, since this story shows how the coincidences of life are not always bad… far from it.

Other feature films that you can see in Premiere Filmin are the ones listed below:

The honest spy: May 6

Ariaferma: May 27

A restless love: May 27

documentaries

Among the options that you will find in this type of content, what you will find as new on the platform is what exists in the list that we leave you:

100 days with Tata: May 4

Jane for Charlotte: May 6

Cow: May 13

Val: May 20

The case: May 20

